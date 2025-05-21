The Team Penske Indy 500 violations saga (breach of Rule 14.7.8.16 relating to the discovery of modified attenuators) has been the topic of a lot of debate in recent days. Amid this, the former F1 turned IndyCar pundit Will Buxton has taken the time to applaud Dale Coyne Racing's #51 car driver, Jacob Abel.

During last week's qualifications, Abel was not able to qualify for the event. With Team Penske being found guilty of an illegal car, many have voiced their opinion in favor of Abel.

However, via a recent interview, the 24-year-old made it clear that he does not want to be in the Indy 500 because of an infringement.

"I don't want to be there on a technicality. I wanna deserve to be there and we had our chance just like every other car did," Abel said via IndyCar on FOX.

The strong comments from the young Jacob Abel have impressed Will Buxton, and thus, the latter, via his X account, appreciated the driver.

"So impressed with this young man’s maturity and perspective," Buxton wrote.

The much-awaited 2025 Indy 500 is slated to take place on May 25 at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Will Buxton impressed with Indy 500 pole sitter Robert Shwartzman

AUTO: MAY 19 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

While Will Buxton has showered praise on Jaco Abel for his strong stance on getting into the Indy 500 because of Team Penske's violations, the former has also been impressed by Prema Racing's Robert Shwartzman.

During the final qualifying session for the Indy 500, Shwartzman put his car on pole ahead of top drivers like Takuma Sato (P2) and Pato O'Ward (P3). Following his heroics, Buxton had an interaction with the rookie, and in line with this, he wrote the following via X:

"Just had some amazing and insightful time with Indy 500 pole sitter Robert Shwartzman. Incredibly, he has no backup car. Every lap, every run on the limit, set in the full knowledge he can’t afford to wreck. And yet… AND YET… no hint of hesitation."

Robert Shwartzman is in his rookie campaign in America's highest class of open-wheel racing this year. Moreover, ahead of the ongoing running at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval track), he had not managed strong results in the first five races.

The 25-year-old's impressive performance in qualifying came out of the blue, as no one was expecting him to put in extremely fast laps around the oval track.

As mentioned earlier, the 2025 Indy 500 will take place on May 25, and considering this, it will be important for Shwartzman to build up nicely toward the race.

Hype around him has been off the charts following his qualifying heroics, and several eyes, including that of Will Buxton's, will be on his #83 Prema car in the 200-lap race.

