Will Marcus Armstrong race in the Indy 500 amid a concussion scare? All you need to know

Marcus Armstrong was one of several drivers involved in a crash during the chaotic qualifying on Saturday for the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and talks about whether the driver will participate in the racing showpiece surfaced. The 24-year-old witnessed his car wrecked after making contact with the wall during the final practice session ahead of qualifying.

The Meyer Shank Racing driver appeared to be affected by a gust of wind, a recurring issue throughout the qualifying session at the oval circuit. The impact caused him to spin and slam the rear end of his car into the wall, severely damaging his gearbox. The New Zealand racer was subsequently transferred to the infield medical centre for a full evaluation ahead of qualifying.

However, unlike other drivers who walked away from the crash scenes at the Brickyard circuit, Armstrong required the aid of a stretcher before being taken by the medical car for further examination. The concerning nature of the incident involving the former Chip Ganassi driver was further underscored by comments from IndyCar medical officer Dr. Julia Vaizer, who told IndyCar on FOX:

“He is awake, he’s alert, he is doing well. These hits on this oval can be really hard, and we just want to make sure we don’t rush things, and we take our time, and make the right decisions for the driver.”

These words from the doctor stirred talk about Armstrong’s participation in the Indy 500 event. However, amid these concerns, a report courtesy of Motorsport.com has confirmed he has been cleared by IndyCar officials to partake in the qualifying session after undergoing full checks, including concussion protocol. Veteran journalist Bob Pockrass also confirmed that the driver has been cleared to race.

Armstrong will be eyeing a chance to make a run at the upcoming Indy 500 event, especially considering his debut at the Brickyard circuit ended in an engine failure in the opening laps of the race.

Marcus Armstrong reacts after Indy 500 crash

Marcus Armstrong addressed the media following his crash during the qualifying day for the Indy 500. The New Zealand racer was among the drivers who suffered incidents at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval course.

The Meyer Shank Racing driver had caused concerns due to the severity of his crash, as it took an estimated five hours from the time of his crash until the medical team provided an update on his situation. However, following his discharge from the infield medical center, Armstrong shared his thoughts on how he felt.

Detailing how he felt to the media, as seen in a video shared to X by IndyCar, he stated:

“I'm doing well. Obviously, it was a rather large hit, but I'm feeling okay now and the car is slightly being rebuilt—or a different car, our road course car—so fingers crossed we'll get out for maybe an install lap, maybe even a full run, if we're lucky.”

Quizzed about whether he would like to make a qualifying attempt today if they can get his car ready, he responded:

“Absolutely. That was one of my first reactions when I got to the hospital unit—I was like, I'm ready to go and take Turn 1 flat again, maybe with a little more downforce this time. But I'm ready to go for it. So, let's say we want to check everything: ride height, aero balance—all that—to make sure we're in a decent window before we go full gas again.”

Marcus Armstrong was not the only driver involved in incidents during the Indy 500 qualifying weekend, as Andretti’s Colton Herta, Arrow McLaren’s Kyle Larson, and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Christian Rasmussen, among others, also suffered crashes. The former Alpine Academy product will now shift his focus to bouncing back as he aims to record a lap time around the famed oval, with the qualifying weekend gradually reaching its concluding stages.

