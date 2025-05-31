Will Power addresses push-to-pass incident with Kyle Kirkwood during Detroit GP practice 

Team Penske driver Will Power addressed his controversial clash with Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood. In the first practice session at the Detroit Street circuit, Power pushed Kirkwood with his 12 Dallara-Chevrolet to pass on the narrow circuit.

IndyCar veteran Will Power stirred up controversy during a practice session after making repeated contact with Kyle Kirkwood’s car. Power's forceful nudge to Kirkwood down the track caused damage to the Andretti car’s floor and gearbox casing.

Commentators were stunned as they watched Power latch on to the back of Kirkwood’s car and push him through Turns 5 and 6, right in front of the Renaissance Center.

The IndyCar on FOX account described the maneuver as a “Chrome Horn”, a term used when a driver taps the rear of another car with the front bumper, usually as a signal of intent to overtake. Post the episode, Power addressed the bizarre incident, explaining his side of the story.

"He kinda stopped in the middle, and then I started to go, and he didn't, and then I thought I might just move him out of the way and get a gap and then finish my run. So I just moved it," said Power.

"No problem with him, I didn't even know who it was. I was just like in the back of someone, and I was like, 'Ah! he is not on throttle. I will keep pushing him until he gets past this guy, get out of the way and go," he concluded.

Detroit Grand Prix chair reacts to clash between Will Power and Kyle Kirkwood

Kyle Kirkwood (L) and Will Power (R)

After several drivers pointed to the circuit's design as a factor in the incident between Will Power and Kyle Kirkwood, Detroit Grand Prix chair Bud Denker stepped in to defend the track.

At a luncheon on Thursday, May 29, Denker likened the challenges of Detroit's layout to another street course on the IndyCar calendar - the Long Beach Grand Prix.

"The Long Beach Grand Prix is almost the same distance as our race here. There are seven manhole covers on the Long Beach Grand Prix race track. We have 215," said Denker.

While Denker noted that efforts have been made to improve the track’s rough spots, including addressing the 215 manhole covers, the circuit has been a key factor in a heated incident just days ahead of the main event.

Power seemed to crack a smile while watching the replay of his car pushing Kirkwood during the practice lap. However, Kirkwood eventually had the upper hand, posting the fastest time of the session.

"I'm not upset. I don't care. We had damage from that, too, so maybe we (could have been) a little bit faster," said Kirkwood

The IndyCar drivers will be in action at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, which is scheduled for June 1.

