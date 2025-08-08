Will Power admits to the “stress” around his uncertain future with Team Penske, seeks clarity: “I just want to know to be honest”

Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power has stressed, ahead of the Portland race, that he just wants to get clear on his future. Power is yet to sign a contract extension with the Mooresville, North Carolina-based Team Penske outfit for 2026.Will Power has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008 and is easily one of the veterans in the sport. Moreover, other than his two Drivers' championships, he has also secured 42 wins, 101 podiums and 65 pole positions in his career so far.At the age of 44, he does not have any certainty regarding his IndyCar future with Penske. In line with this, he recently said the following via an interaction with Indycar insider Bob Pockrass:&quot;Yeah, I don't think I'll know until after the end of, or during the weekend in Nashville. No. I just want to know to be honest. I would like to know what I'm doing. That would be nice, that's sort of the stress will be off me, you know, where am I driving? Am I driving at all?&quot;The 2025 IndyCar season has three races remaining on the race calendar, with the Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland slated to take place this week. After this, there are two more events, with the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix closing out the 17-race campaign at the Nashville Speedway.With regard to Team Penske, Scott McLaughlin is on a long-term contract with the team, having signed a contract extension ahead of the start of the ongoing campaign.Graham Rahal believes Will Power will be an 'asset' for RLLNTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 - Practice - Source: GettyWhile Will Power's 2026 future with the Team Penske outfit is up in the air, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal was recently asked to give his take on potentially having the former at his team for next year.Rahal showered huge praise on Power and added the following via the Pit Pass Indy Podcast:&quot;The question is, is he really on the market or is he not? You know, I have a lot of respect and time for Willy, I love Will, and I think he'll be a great asset for a team like us, but the reality is, I'm not even so sure he's actually, is he available or is he not, you know. I mean you hear both sides, so we'll see what happens,&quot; (21:31 onwards).Just like Will Power, Graham Rahal has also been competing in IndyCar since 2008. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team has produced some decent results this year, and in case Power does not continue with Team Penske for 2026, he will prove a huge asset to the Zionsville, Indiana-based team.