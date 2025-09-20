Will Power admits he understands Roger Penske's side in David Malukas decision

Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power exited Team Penske at the end of the 2025 season and announced that he will be joining Andretti Global, as the Australian replaced Colton Herta. David Malukas was recently announced as Power's replacement at Penske, as the IndyCar veteran came out and admitted that he understood Roger Penske's decision.

The 2025 IndyCar season was the last one of Will Power's Team Penske contract, and it had been a hot topic since the start of the season. There was ambiguity around Power's future at Penske with no clear indication about the same. The Australian was even frustrated as the contract talks were delayed by the team with no real update about the situation, even at the season finale in Nashville.

As the season ended, Team Penske announced Power's exit, and a couple of weeks later, made the David Malukas announcement. Will Power recently appeared on the Racers Unchained podcast with Paul Tracy, reflecting on his time at Penske and the decision to move to Andretti Global.

The two-time Indy 500 detailed how he understood Roger Penske's vision behind the decision to sign a younger driver in the form of Malukas as the team looked towards the future. He said,

“I'm forever grateful to get the chance with Roger and then to be able to have the career I had. I mean it was a great partnership and Roger's been great to me, he really had the whole time. Obviously there is a point where, you know, you've got to, he's looking at the future. He wants a young guy. And, you know, it's just, if you knew the whole situation, it's like, I get why he did that.” (27:30 onwards)

Paul Tracy came out and revealed a similar situation where Danny Sullivan was sacked by Team Penske in the 90s to open up a seat for the then-hot youngster and Indy Lights prodigy, Tracy.

Will Power revealed that Roger Penske offered him a one-year contract; adds further details behind the David Malukas decision

Will Power has been in talks with Team Penske since the start of the season and had even signed with Fernando Alonso's A14 management to negotiate the deals. Paul Tracy suggested that there are only a few drivers on the grid that could match Power in experience and performance, and the Australian explained how Roger Penske did offer him a one-year contract while revealing the details behind Malukas' signing. He said,

“Roger's looking at the age. Well, he offered me a year's deal, so he's thinking I'm going to retire in a year or two. I think he was going to give me a year. Or you can put this young guy in and start him at the team already. I did get his decision. I mean, he's looking to the future, probably saves him some money. I knew in my gut it was the right time and I think Roger did too.”

Power will partner with Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson to form Andretti Global’s IndyCar lineup for the 2026 season.

