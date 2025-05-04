Will Power anticipates a ‘hectic’ Barber race as one rival ‘makes it hard’ for him despite strong runs

Team Penske driver Will Power qualified in fourth place at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on Saturday, May 3. He will start the race alongside Andretti Global's Colton Herta.

Ad

Power, who posted a lap of 1.07.5616 seconds, is the second Chevrolet-powered car in the top five. After the qualifying, the 44-year-old Australian driver spoke to Speedway Digest and opened up about his expectations for the race on Sunday, May 4. He said Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou could make the 'hectic' race 'hard' for him.

"Definitely, excited to have my first appearance in the Fast 12, let alone my first (Firestone) Fast Six. We've had really strong race days, but that Palou guy makes it hard. I'm really happy to be fourth, we can do something from there. This has actually had more yellows than other tracks. It might seem like a track that you can't pass, but it might be a bit of a hectic race tomorrow," Power said.

Ad

Trending

During his previous outing at the track in 2024, Power qualified in second place and crossed the finish line 1.3194 seconds behind his teammate Scott McLaughlin to claim a second-place finish. The Aussie previously won for two consecutive years in 2011 and 2012 with his current team.

His 2025 season is off to a decent start as he qualified in 13th place for the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg held on March 2 and was placed in 26th place after his contact with Nolan Siegel and Louis Foster on Lap 1. During the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13, he qualified in 13th place and took the checkered flag in fifth place.

Ad

Will Power will be eager to maintain the positives from the qualifying session and try to secure the win.

Will Power speaks about turning things around for a win at Barber Motorsports Park

Will Power spoke about his feelings about the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. The car #12 driver looks forward to claiming the victory during the race on Sunday.

Ad

Power spoke about how he can claim victory at the track. While in conversation with Speedway Digest, he said:

"Barber has been a good track for us in the past. We need to come out of there with another solid run. It hasn't been a bad start to the year outside of our incident at St. Pete. Even at Thermal, we were right there fighting for a top-five, and if a caution comes out late, it would have made things interesting."

Ad

"The Verizon Chevy has shown the speed to contend, we just need to have some breaks go our way. The next several tracks coming up are all places where we can go to get a win. I have no doubts we can do just that," he added.

Will Power has had a good track record at the Barber Motorsports Park with 11 top-five finishes out of 14 starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.