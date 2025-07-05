Will Power concedes upper hand to Honda after Mid-Ohio Practice 1 amid "shocking" Chevy slump

Will Power has admitted defeat to Honda's might at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car course after just one practice session that kicked off the IndyCar race weekend on Friday, July 5. Honda has won all nine races this season, with rival engine manufacturer Chevrolet looking like a spectator. Reigning champion Alex Palou has won six of those, and Kyle Kirkwood has the other three.

Power, who drives the No. 12 Team Penske Chevy, couldn't find the groove in practice 1 and was 21st-quickest of 27. The Top 10 had seven Honda-powered drivers and three Chevy-powered drivers, with Kirkwood, who pilots the No. 27 Honda, going quickest.

In the post-practice IndyCar press conference, Will Power was asked whether he felt Chevrolet could get a breakthrough win at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on Sunday. The two-time IndyCar champion bluntly replied, via ASAP Sports:

"No, this is a Honda track, so I have zero... I don't know. I don't know. Maybe we... I don't know. I would have said like four races ago, we were going to win one. It's a bit shocking that we haven't. It's very difficult to say. We'll do our best."

Chevrolet could've won the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the WWTR short oval, which was Team Penske's best shot. All three drivers of the Roger Penske-owned team qualified in the Top 5, with Will Power on pole. However, all three drivers DNFed after separate, unfortunate incidents. Kirkwood won the race despite starting in P10, with Chevy-powered Pato O'Ward in second.

Will Power points out IndyCar's biggest issue that caused multiple spins in Mid-Ohio Practice 1

Will Power at the IndyCar Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

Practice 1 for the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio saw a bunch of drivers losing the rear of their cars and spinning out. Will Power, who was in Group 2, nearly had a big moment in Turn 4 in the closing stages of the session.

Power went a bit too wide and onto the grass, but he controlled it well, not to spin and crash. After the session, he explained the issue with the new hybrid-powered, heavier Indy cars.

"It's really hard to catch the car once it gets to a certain point," he said, via ASAP Sports. "With that weight, it just, phew! Just keeps going. You keep sliding, and then you get to the edge of the dirtiest part of the line. Had it happen at Elkhart Lake (Road America), just so much weight to control and catch."

IndyCar rookie Jacob Abel was the first victim among drivers who lost their rear. The others were David Malukas, who crashed hard into the barriers and beached his car on the gravel. Colton Herta had two separate moments, the second of which saw him in the barriers as well. Pato O'Ward and Scott McLaughlin had their own spins but escaped unscathed.

Qualifying for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is scheduled for 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, and the race coverage begins at 1 PM ET on Sunday.

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

