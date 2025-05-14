Will Power delivers a statement after dominating the Indy 500 practice despite unfavorable conditions

Team Penske driver Will Power opened up about his feelings after dominating the practice session ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. The practice session took place on May 13, where Power led Team Penske to a 1-2 finish.

The 44-year-old put in a lap of 227.026 mph before the practice session was cut short due to rain and lightning. Following the practice, while in conversation with Paul Kelly, Power expressed his feelings about standing on top of the time charts. He said,

"I think we’ve got a pretty good baseline. My teammates are pretty good. I learned a thing or two off them. It’s (Indianapolis 500) almost its own championship in itself. You’ve got to look for your weaknesses and improve.”

The 2018 Indianapolis 500 driver was the only driver to hit the 227 mph bracket at the practice session. His teammate, Josef Newgarden, placed second in the session with 226.971 mph.

Trending

During last year's outing, the Australian driver qualified in second place for the race. However, the driver, while trying to pass Christian Rasmussen, ended up having a heavy-impact crash. He could not get the car to work to get to a decent stop and eventually had to settle for 24th place.

As for Will Power's 2025 season, it is off to a decent start as he qualified in 13th place for the first race of the season, the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg, held on March 2, and finished the race in 24th place after a contact on lap one with Nolan Siegel and Louis Foster. During the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix held on May 4, he qualified in 4th place and finished in 5th place.

During the recently held Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on May 10, he qualified in 7th spot and took the checkered flag in 3rd place. Will Power will be looking forward to carrying the positives from the practice weekend into the Indianapolis 500 race weekend, which will be held on May 25.

Will Power speaks about Indianapolis Motor Speedway's unforgiving nature

Will Power, the two time IndyCar series champion, recently opened up about the unforgiving nature of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval. The drivers took part in the open test held at the Oval between April 23-34.

During the two day open-test, the two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato and Kyle Larson, both suffered a huge crash. In light of these incidents, Will Power spoke about the Oval being unforgiving as drivers drive at a speed of upto 230 mph amid limited downforce levels. He said:

"It can be tough... A windy day plus a heavy car, it is going to be challenging. It's already in qualifying trim while you're already with quite a bit of downforce. Yeah, you saw like how quick the cars just snap with [Takuma] Sato and [Kyle] Larson, it's a bit more unforgiving." (Via tonyindy on X)

Expand Tweet

The 44-year-old won the Indianapolis 500 in 2018 and will be joining the other Indy 500 winners at the track in the upcoming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.