Will Power details IMS' "unforgiving" nature ahead of Indy 500 test

The IndyCar grid would host multiple Indy 500 winners at the upcoming Indy 500 race weekend, and Will Power is a part of that contingent. With the practice for the Indy 500 soon to be underway, the two-time IndyCar champion revealed the unforgiving nature of the IMS on how drivers drive on the edge of what's possible.

Power has been a regular attendee at the Indy 500 since the 2008 season. Moreover, it took him 11 attempts to bag his first victory at the fabled race, showcasing the resilience and fortune required to win the Indy 500.

With two days of testing at IMS's oval layout already done in April, the 34 participants look forward to taking over the track for the upcoming weeks. However, the two days of testing saw former Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson suffer huge crashes at the test.

This led Will Power to explain how the track is unforgiving at its roots, with cars going over 230 mph on the smallest downforce levels possible, as he said (via X/@tonydindy):

"It can be tough... A windy day plus a heavy car, it is going to be challenging. It's already in qualifying trim while you're already with quite a bit of downforce. Yeah, you saw like how quick the cars just snap with [Takuma] Sato and [Kyle] Larson, it's a bit more unforgiving."

The Team Penske driver scored his first podium of the season at the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix, where he was partnered with Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou at the rostrum.

Will Power admires Alex Palou's dominant start to the 2025 season

Pato O'Ward (L), Alex Palou, and Will Power (R) at the INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix podium - Source: Getty

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver had won the race held at the IMS's road course layout, and this was his fourth win of the season. On the other hand, the fact that droped everyone's jaws is how the Spaniard has won these four races only in five race weekends.

The only race where he did not take the chequered flag as the leader, the reigning champion came home in P2, conveying his top-notch consistency. Talking about how Palou's dominance is seemingly unseen in the contemporary era, Will Power said (via Motorsport.com):

"I said it to him [Palou]. 'Man, I've been around a long time, and it's amazing to see something like that in this field at this time.' It really is. It's incredibly tough to win a race in IndyCar now. So to get four wins and one second place in five races is impressive."

"I'd be shocked if he dominated that one [Indy 500]... It would be incredible if he won. It would be one of the greatest moments in motorsports I've seen in my career."

On the contrary, Power has finished outside the top five in his last five Indy 500 attempts, a streak that he would like to end in the upcoming week.

