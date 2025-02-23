Will Power "doesn't care" who IndyCar fans root for in honest message

Team Penske driver Will Power has shared he does not care who new fans root for as long as they cheer for IndyCar. The Aussie driver is a two-time world champion having clinched the title in 2014 and 2022.

Power has cemented his legacy as an IndyCar legend after having raced in the series for over 15 years. During his time in the sport, he has also added an Indy 500 win in 2018 to go along with his two championships. The Aussie also holds the record for the most pole positions in the history of IndyCar.

The 43-year-old is known as a straightforward character who does not shy away from speaking plainly. FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass posted a video on X on Sunday, asking Power why new fans should cheer for him.

Power explained how he enjoys what he does and loves competing in the series. But then he simply said he wishes fans just cheer for the sport, even if they root for another driver.

"Well, I'm very passionate about what I do, I put a lot of work in. I love what I do, I love racing, love the series and competing against the best in the world. I don't care who you root for as long as you are cheering for IndyCar."

Will Power also raced in the British Formula 3, after having moved over to Europe in 2003. He even tested an F1 car for Minardi, before deciding to make the move across the Atlantic in 2008 to join KV Racing in the IndyCar series. The Aussie won three races in the 2024 season.

Will Power hopes to compete in IndyCar for five more years

Will Power following his win at the 102nd Running of the Indy 500, 2018 - Source: Getty

Will Power shared that he hired an agent for the first time in his career in January as he hopes to keep competing in IndyCar for Team Penske. He has claimed that he can remain competitive for five more years.

Speaking during a Team Penske media appearance in Indianapolis, the 43-year-old explained how he still has the competitive spirit inside him, and he hopes to race for another five years.

“I think I can be absolutely competitive for another five years. You know that is the goal, to definitely keep that rolling while I’m really competitive. I was very competitive last year — won three races and (made) seven podiums.

So still performing at a really high level, and, yeah, if I wasn’t performing, I wouldn’t want to do it. I’m still learning,” he added [via AP News].

His efforts during the 2024 season were not enough for him to claim his third title though as he finished fourth in the drivers' standings. Power will be hoping to claim the title back from Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou, who went back-to-back in 2023 and 2024.

