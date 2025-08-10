Will Power drops a surprise Portland insight ahead of a highly unpredictable IndyCar race

Team Penske's Will Power recently spoke about his qualifying session at the Grand Prix of Portland, which took place on Saturday, August 9. He also highlighted how the tire strategy will come into play during the race.

Ad

The two-time IndyCar champion drives the #12 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. The tire strategy will be playing a major role in Sunday's Grand Prix, as the teams had only one practice session on Friday. However, the data might be deceptive, as the practice session took place at 77 degrees Fahrenheit, while temperatures might soar to 96 degrees on race day (Sunday).

The rule of each team using one set of primary tires and one set of alternate tires will also come into play to create interesting strategies. Speaking to IndyCar about the same, Will Power expressed how the tire strategy could affect the race.

Ad

Trending

“There’s a big balance shift. Surprisingly, the reds (alternates) usually make the car push, but this weekend they’re making it loose,” he said.

“There’s definitely some big strategy to play tomorrow. Especially because the red is so much quicker. Guys who have an extra set of reds and start at the back could charge through the field,” he added.

Ad

He put in a lap at the average speed of 120.568 mph and placed his Team Penske car in fourth position. His best time was recorded at 00.58.6424.

Will Power has had a tough season so far, as he qualified in 13th place at the maiden race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg and did not finish the race, as he was caught in a lap one crash involving Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Louis Foster. During the race held at Farm To Finish on July 13, he qualified in sixth place but did not finish the race due to mechanical failure.

Ad

Will Power talks about tough 'contract year'

Will Power spoke about his poor season with Team Penske so far. He also spoke about how it is typical to have a tough 'contract year'.

The two-time IndyCar champion has had multiple engine failures and crashes throughout the season so far. These crashes have led the fans to raise questions about his future with the team, as an announcement for his contract extension is yet to be made. Additionally, the rumors about his future with the team took flight after the announcement of A.J. Foyt Racing driver David Malukas' technical alliance with the team.

Ad

While in conversation with IndyCar, Will Power spoke about his focus on the upcoming races left in the season. He said,

“Just keep pushing. Still got (four) races to get great results. I’ve had great cars everywhere—we're quick. (I) can only smile about it because I’ve been in the sport a long time. I know these sorts of things come around. It’s very typical of life that a bad year plays out when you’re trying to get a contract."

The 44-year-old is hopeful of securing a contract extension with the team despite the setbacks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.