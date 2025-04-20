Will Power explains "critical" nature of Indy 500 test for drivers like Kyle Larson and Marco Andretti

Will Power has highlighted the importance of the two-day Indy 500 open test for drivers like Kyle Larson, Marco Andretti, and more, who aren't competing full-time in IndyCar. The test will take place on April 23 and 24 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ad

Out of the 34 drivers for the 109th running of the Indy 500, 27 are full-time IndyCar drivers, and the remaining seven drivers are one-off entries. Power, who will record his 18th appearance at the prestigious race as part of a full-time entry, addressed how the test will help the part-timers to get accustomed to the "daunting" Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

"I think for those guys who aren't full-season drivers, it's very critical. It's a daunting place. You certainly gotta understand the speeds and the risks involved, get yourself comfortable. So yeah, it is good for everyone to be out there together," the Team Penske driver said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast. [21:35 onwards].

Ad

Trending

Ad

Will Power also explained how most teams would be done with the majority of their prep going into the test.

"I think all the work has been done, and that would be the case for 90% of the teams, so kind of just shaking down the car. I don't know if we'll get an indication of where everyone lies on speed."

Ad

The seven part-time entries include NASCAR champ Kyle Larson with Arrow McLaren, Marco Andretti with Andretti Global, Ed Carpenter with Ed Carpenter Racing, Helio Castroneves with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey and Ryan Hunter-Reay with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Cusick Motorsport, Takuma Sato with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,

Will Power highlights how the hybrid system will take center stage at Indy 500 testing

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The 109th Indy 500 on May 25 will be the first time Indy cars lap the IMS with hybrid units in play. Will Power, who took two wins in 2024 after the hybrids were introduced in the second half of the season, reckons it will throw a "spanner in the works" in the race.

Ad

Power also elaborated on the learnings that all drivers and teams would be looking to gain at the open testing on the coming Wednesday and Thursday.

"I think we'll definitely be seeing how it feels in traffic, the heavier car, how you use the hybrid system. Looks like they've got a session for qualifying, which will be nice, so you can try to work out the strategy for the hybrid. But kind of just straightforward stuff," the 2018 Indy 500 winner said on the aforementioned podcast.

Though Will Power has refused to make a prediction for the Indy 500 this year, the Australian driver, who started on the front row in 2024, will be in the mix for a shot at his second victory at the Greatest Spectacle of Racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More