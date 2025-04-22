Will Power gets 100% real about the ‘irony of life’ as his glorious IndyCar resume lacks one elusive achievement

Team Penske's Will Power has revealed one box left unticked in his glorious IndyCar career. Although Power has won the greatest spectacle of motor racing, the Indy 500, in 2018, he hasn't bagged a pole position in the iconic race, noting that as being the irony of life.

The 44-year-old has a multitude of achievements, including the most pole positions in IndyCar history (70). The two-time Indy champion is fifth on the list of all-time wins in IndyCar and all-time podium finishes.

Speaking about his 0-17 pole to participation tally, Power said that the racing gods have played this paradox where he became the highest pole getter of all time but without the most prestigious one. (via IndyCar)

“For some weird reason, I just think it's one of those things, where the racing gods go, ‘Yeah, you can have the pole record, but you're certainly not going to get this one,’” Power said. “That's just the irony of life.

“You put a lot on the line,” Power said. “It's really hard to have the quickest car and the quickest team on that year. To put all that together, there’s a lot of things that have to align, and that's very difficult because you see every team. There's one car that just seems to be a little bit quicker for whatever reason.

Will Power will stamp a record-breaking 18th appearance at the crown jewel of motorsports.

"It's very critical": Will Power explains the nature of the Indy 500 for part-time drivers

AUTO: MAY 24 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Carb Day - Source: Getty

The high-octane Indianapolis 500 race demands the highest level of skill and dedication from drivers who attempt to conquer it. Will Power, who has won the race once, highlighted the importance of getting maximum laps for part-time drivers.

While the rookie orientation program is in place, preparing the likes of Robert Shwartzman and Louis Foster for the race, seven part-time drivers who will attempt the Indy 500 in a few weeks need sufficient testing due to the peculiar nature of the race.

The open test is scheduled for April 23 and 24 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Thirty-four drivers will battle it out at the 109th running of the race. With seven of them not being full-time IndyCar drivers, Power said that they need to understand the speed and risks involved.

"I think for those guys who aren't full-season drivers, it's very critical. It's a daunting place. You certainly gotta understand the speeds and the risks involved, get yourself comfortable. So yeah, it is good for everyone to be out there together," the Team Penske driver said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast. [21:35 onwards].

"I think all the work has been done, and that would be the case for 90% of the teams, so kind of just shaking down the car. I don't know if we'll get an indication of where everyone lies on speed."

Will Power is ninth in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship with 63 points.

