Will Power gets honest about ‘reasonable’ Team Penske car after Long Beach practice

Will Power, a two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and a two-time winner on the streets of Long Beach, bagged the top spot at the opening practice for the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. After practice, he was honest about difficulties with his car but insisted it is in a 'reasonable window'.

The first race of the season at St. Petersburg wasn't what he hoped for. Power's race ended prematurely after a collision with Nolan Seigel. However, the results at Thermal Club were substantial, where he finished sixth after starting 21st.

Bringing the same momentum to the third weekend of the championship, Power topped the charts in the opening practice. The Team Penske driver led with a top time of one minute, 7.3227 seconds, and shared that he was determined to get the qualifying right.

"It was pretty good. Definitely determined to get qualifying right. Haven't for the last couple of races. Got to work on that. It's going to be really tight,” said Power (via IndyCar.com).

“I had a bit of an issue with rear brakes,” Power added. “Something weird. I almost crashed twice, but the car is in a reasonable window.”

Will Power is 14th in the NTT IndyCar Series Championship with 33 points.

"Work harder than everyone else" - Will Power reveals the key to success for the future generation

AUTO: MAY 24 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Carb Day - Source: Getty

Australian racing driver Will Power is a two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion (2014, 2022) and winner of the greatest spectacle of motor racing, the Indy 500. Owing to that experience on track, he told IndyCar prodigy Forest Adams the secret of success.

The premier open-wheel racing veteran is one of the most respected personalities in the paddock. With 70 career pole positions, Power also holds the record for the most in INDYCAR history.

Will Power shared that there are no shortcuts to success, with hard work being the only way forward.

"I would recommend you work harder than everyone else, [when] you work harder, you understand how to be quicker because everyone's pretty good these days. There's so much information on YouTube, so there's data you can look at. You've got to do your homework; you got all that information. The best guys are we call racing nerds, so they're at home, they're on their sim every night and they're trying to be the best," he said YouTube/Visionary Street Works (9:35 onwards).

"You've got to want it man, otherwise you won't make it. You've got to want it more than anyone else, if you want to be better than everyone else. So, it's just it's as simple as that, there's no shortcut, I'm sorry. There's no natural ability there, you got to have that fire in the belly certain personality, which you see in every sport," he added.

Will Power will next be in action at the third round of the Championship, the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

