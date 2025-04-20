Will Power gives update on Team Penske contract and Fernando Alonso partnership

Team Penske star Will Power signed with Fernando Alonso's sports management company A14 management earlier this year, with Oriol Servia looking after the 44-year-old’s contract situation. Power’s current contract with Team Penske ends after the 2025 season, and the IndyCar driver provided an update on the same as he hailed the two-time F1 champion Alonso.

Will Power featured in the recent episode of the Pit Pass Indy podcast, where the host asked the Team Penske driver about his contract situation. The host questioned whether signing with A14 management has made it easier for him to focus on racing since Oriol Servia is looking after the contract negotiations with Team Penske on his behalf.

“Yeah, nothing has changed, obviously, still very early in the season. And just focusing on the racing stuff right now. And after May, I think that's when we'll start talking about what we might do,” said Will Power (23:30 onwards)

“That's kind of the reason I did it. I just wanted to enjoy my racing anyway and just let it see what happens. And have Oriol deal with all that stuff,” added Power as he suggested that Servia is looking after the contract.

Power then revealed why he chose to sign with A14 Management as he hailed Fernando Alonso and Oriol Servia’s connections. He added,

“Well, Oriol knows everyone in the paddock. Fernando Alonso knows everyone in Europe and also over here and has a very big name in motorsport and between those two, I think it was just a perfect timing for me.”

Fernando Alonso was reportedly involved in A14 Management driver Gabriel Bortoletto’s signing with Kick Sauber. The Spaniard sat down with the team to discuss and negotiate a seat for the Brazilian driver. Oriol Servia expects the same for Will Power's contract extension.

Will Power shared his clear opinion on the Team Penske contract situation despite having three wins in 2024

Will Power won three races during the 2024 IndyCar season, one race more than the championship winner, Alex Palou. Power finished fourth in the standings, less than 50 points away from the champion. The Team Penske driver spoke with Motorsport reporter Bob Pockrass and explained how his form in 2024 should've prompted the team to give him a new contract.

“I wanna keep going as long as I am as competetive as I am. Like if you win three races in a season, you definitely should be signed up in IndyCar. I mean, as fast as I was last year, you know, I'd say any other driver in the series would probably be signed now. It's good pressure and it's the sort of thing I enjoy,” said Power.

Will Power has had a terrible start to the 2025 season as the Australian has failed to make it out of the first qualifying session in the first three races. However, race pace has been good enough for the 44-year-old.

