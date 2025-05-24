Will Power “grateful” to be involved in cause helping “incredible veterans”

Team Penske's Will Power had a heartwarming interaction with some veterans from the Indianapolis area at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In line with this, he has even come up with a wholesome message via his Instagram account.

The 44-year-old has shared a post on his Instagram and added the following as a caption:

"Honored to meet some incredible Veterans from the Indianapolis area today. These heroes had their debt forgiven thanks to @verizon @forgiveco_pbc and @indianapolismotorspeedway. Grateful to be part of something that truly matters," Will Power wrote.

Will Power is slated to start the 2025 Indy 500 from 33rd place on the grid following last week's modified attenuators controversy on his #12 Team Penske car. He will also have his teammate Josef Newgarden starting alongside him (P32) because of the same thing.

Power has previously won the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 200-lap race in 2018 whereas, Newgarden has triumphed consecutively in the event in the last two years (2023 and 2024).

Will Power's take on Penske's firings in light of Indy 500 controversy

While Will Power has met some US veterans at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, his Team Penske's violation of Rule 14.7.8.16 has had major repercussions.

Team President Tim Cindric, IndyCar Managing Director Ron Ruzewski, and IndyCar General Manager Kyle Moyer were all recently fired in light of the controversy.

In light of this, Power was understandably disappointed, and he added the following:

"I think Roger moves forward very quickly. I’ve known him over the years. He makes decisions. He moves forward, doesn't dwell on it, starts looking at what is absolutely best for the team. That's Roger. That's why he's so successful. He's not going to sit and spend a month worrying about what happened. I think he's ‘How can we fix this?’ and ‘Let's move forward and make sure it doesn't happen again," Power said (Via Autoweek).

Power has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008. Over the years, he has so far managed to amass over 270 race starts, in which he has managed to put on board 42 wins, 100 podiums, and 64 pole positions. The 44-year-old has also lifted the drivers' championship twice (2014 and 2022).

In the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season, he currently finds himself in eighth place in the drivers' championship with 128 points (three top-five and four top-ten finishes).

Taking into consideration that Will Power will start tomorrow's race from P33, it will be fascinating to see how many places he will be able to make up.

The 200-lap race is known for its fair share of crashes and overtaking opportunities, and thus, the veteran driver will look to squeeze into the Top 10.

