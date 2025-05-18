Will Power looks back on bittersweet qualifying run ahead of Indy 500

As the lead-up to the 109th running of the Indy 500 nears, Will Power has reflected on his first qualifying run for the event. The 44-year-old was among the late runners at the oval circuit and could only muster a time good enough for 11th place on the leaderboard.

The Team Penske veteran, who had hoped to build on his recent run of impressive performances, which included a podium finish at the recently held Sonsio Grand Prix, was well off the best lap time set by Chip Ganassi’s Alex Palou during the first qualifying run.

Sharing his thoughts on what could be dubbed a bittersweet qualification attempt, as he admitted that it was "very consistent" overall, but the Turn 2 derailed his chances of producing a great result. Will Power detailed how early lifting affected his overall lap time.

In a video shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the Australian stated:

“First quali attempt, it was very consistent, but then I had to have the big lifting on Turn Two on the last lap and it really hurt our chances of not having to run again. So I think we have to go again to get ourselves to the top 12.”

Will Power’s first attempt around the famed oval saw him average a top speed of 231.880 MPH, which was enough to slot him into 11th place on the timing sheet. The best average lap speed recorded by all of the participating drivers remains the benchmark 233.043 MPH, achieved by Alex Palou on his first run.

The Team Penske driver, however, is no stranger to pulling a rabbit out of the hat when in dire need at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the 2018 Indy 500 winner will be aiming for an improved lap time when he takes to the circuit for his second run around the oval course.

Will Power reacts after Indy 500 Friday practice

Will Power previously shared his reaction to his outing during Friday practice ahead of the qualification weekend for the Indy 500. The 44-time IndyCar race winner posted an impressive top speed of 232.808 MPH to put his car in sixth place on the timing sheet.

The Team Penske veteran continued his strong form from earlier practice sessions, where he was among the fastest on the grid. As preparation for the racing spectacle ramps up, Power appeared increasingly comfortable behind the wheel, particularly as he continues to adapt to the newly introduced hybrid engine package around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Describing the session as "productive", the Australian took to social media to share his reflections. Alongside a series of images from the day, the 2018 Indy 500 race winner wrote:

“Productive day. Car’s in a good window. 18th on the board tomorrow, time to show it. 🏎️💨”

Having witnessed his season take an upward trajectory over the previous race weekends, Power will aim to translate this series of impressive outings into meaningful performance over the course of the Indy 500 race weekend schedule. The 2025 Indy 500 event is slated to take place on May 25, and Power will be eyeing the possibility of clinching his second victory at the Brickyard showpiece.

