Will Power makes his feelings known on not having a deal extension with Team Penske yet, despite three wins in 2024 season

Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power has made his feelings known about his contract situation with Team Penske as he enters the 2025 season. The 2018 Indy 500 winner signed a multi-year contract with Team Penske in 2023. Despite winning three races last year, the 44-year-old still hasn't signed an extension with the team.

Ad

In a recent conversation with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, Power spoke about his contract situation with the team. He said that anyone competing at a high level and winning three races in a season should be signed up by now, however, he said that these kinds of pressure situations are exactly what he thrives in.

"I wanna keep going as long as I am as competetive as I am. Like if you win three races in a season, you definitely should be signed up in IndyCar," Power told Pockrass. "I mean, as fast as I was last year, you know, I'd say any other driver in the series would probably be signed now. It's good pressure and it's the sort of thing I enjoy."

Ad

Trending

"So obviously, as the season unfolds, you see what is the most logical thing that will happen. As much as you like the comfort of being signed, it is a comfort, right? Like that is a bit of a comfort... It's all good you know, I feel really good, actually it's funny, I really do," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

There have been rumors that Team Penske is eyeing to sign the 23-year-old A.J. Foyt Racing driver David Malukas for the 2026 season. It might be the reason Power has had to take some important steps to ensure he remains on the grid as long as he feels competitive and believes he can win a third championship.

Will Power signs with Fernando Alonso’s A14 Management team

For the first time in his illustrious career, Will Power has felt the need for an agent. The 42-time IndyCar race winner was in the title contention till the very last race of last season before a loose seatbelt cost him crucial positions in the season finale. But as he entered his contract season with Team Penske, Power joined A14 Management, a driver management company started by F1 legend Fernando Alonso.

Ad

Speaking about how long he thinks he can still compete in IndyCar, Will Power explained (via ESPN):

“I think I can be absolutely competitive for another five years. You know that is the goal, to definitely keep that rolling while I'm really competitive. I was very competitive last year -- won three races and [made] seven podiums. So still performing at a really high level, and, yeah, if I wasn't performing, I wouldn't want to do it. I'm still learning,” Power was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Will Power will kick off his 18th season (16th for Team Penske) in IndyCar on Sunday when he takes to the track in St. Petersburg in his No. 12 car. The race is set to begin at 12:00 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback