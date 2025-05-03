Will Power names the "worst-case scenario" for Alex Palou's rivals at Alabama Indy GP

After a disappointing start to the 2025 season, Will Power hopes to mount a championship challenge like last year, but Alex Palou has built up a massive lead at the front. Aiming to make a dent in the Spaniard's advantage, the Aussie driver revealed the worst-case scenario that Palou's rivals might have to encounter at the Alabama Grand Prix.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has a long-standing history with the Alabama Grand Prix. The circuit was home to the 28-year-old's maiden victory in IndyCar, which was also his debut race with CGR.

Moreover, arriving at the 2025 Alabama Grand Prix as the reigning champion with a hefty lead in the standings after winning two of the three races held so far, he intends to emerge victorious at the 2.38-mile track. However, his rivals want to put an end to the triple champion's run of success and are aiming to dethrone him from the top of the standings at the Alabama GP weekend.

Regardless of their ambitions, if a washout occurs, Alex Palou will be granted pole position due to his advantage in the standings. This would help him bag more points due to winning the pole position, as Will Power discussed, revealing the worst-case scenario for Palou's rivals (via Frontstretch Open Wheel):

"I think the worst case scenario is, if it was rained out and we started on points, which would have [Alex] Palou on pole, which is another chunk of points [for] the guy starting in front. I think for everyone trying to catch him, that would be the absolute worst case scenario." (2:33 onwards)

"Not to say that he couldn't get caught in the wet anyway, like that could happen as well, but if it's called off, it's a given like he is on pole so I think we all hoping that we can get it in," he added.

The Team Penske driver has been a pole-sitter and race winner at the Alabama Grand Prix.

Will Power reveals the importance of scoring pole positions at road courses in comparison to ovals

Will Power at the NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Carb Day - Source: Getty

Will Power bagged the pole position and the race victory at the second Alabama Grand Prix hosted in 2011. He bagged another victory in 2012 and has amassed several more poles at the track since then.

Having the record for the most pole positions in IndyCar, the 44-year-old talked about how winning the pole position is more crucial at road courses than ovals, and said (via IndyCar):

"For sure on road courses, qualifying at the very front is a big deal. But it's hard to get poles these days. It really is. No one is pumping out multi poles in a year anymore. It's very difficult."

The qualifying for the Alabama Grand Prix will take place at 2:30 PM ET on May 3, while the race is scheduled to go green on Sunday, May 4.

