Will Power is in 'no doubt' about turning things around for a win at Barber and beyond 

The 2025 Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix weekend is just around the corner, and Will Power has made his thoughts known in the lead-up to the event. The Team Penske driver is eyeing a solid result (victory) at the Barber Motorsports Park.

In line with this, Power has admitted that the upcoming races, including Barber, are places where he can score wins with the Indianapolis-based Team Penske. In a conversation with Speedway Digest, he added:

"Barber has been a good track for us in the past. We need to come out of there with another solid run. It hasn't been a bad start to the year outside of our incident at St. Pete. Even at Thermal, we were right there fighting for a top-five, and if a caution comes out late, it would have made things interesting," Power said.

The 44-year-old further added:

"The Verizon Chevy has shown the speed to contend, we just need to have some breaks go our way. The next several tracks coming are all places where we can got to get a win. I have no doubts we can do just that."

The 2025 IndyCar season is three rounds down, and Will Power is currently in ninth place in the drivers' standings with 63 points. He has also amassed a top-five and two top-ten finishes.

Will Power believes that a lot needs to align to get the quickest car on the grid

While Will Power has asserted that he can win races from the upcoming Alabama GP onwards, following the recent two-day Indy 500 open test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he took the time to talk about the challenge of qualifying at the oval track.

In line with this, he had a conversation with IndyCar and added the following:

"You put a lot on the line. It's really hard to have the quickest car and the quickest team on that year. To put all that together, there’s a lot of things that have to align, and that's very difficult because you see every team. There's one car that just seems to be a little bit quicker for whatever reason," Power said.

Will Power has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008. He has so far managed to amass over 270 race starts and has gone on to amass 42 wins, 99 podiums, and 64 pole positions. Other than this, he is also a two-time IndyCar champion, alongside winning the 2018 Indy 500.

In last year's 17-race campaign, he ended up in fourth place in the drivers' standings. In the process of doing so, he managed 498 points alongside three wins, seven top-five, and 11 top-ten finishes.

Keeping in view that the 44-year-old last won the drivers' title in 2022, he would ideally want to lift the 2025 IndyCar championship. Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou is currently leading the standings with 142 points.

