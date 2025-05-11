Will Power and Pato O’Ward say Alex Palou’s four wins may not matter at the Indy 500: "It's own beast"

Alex Palou has shaken the IndyCar paddock after winning four out of the first five races, but no other race comes near in comparison to the Indy 500. It is a race that the Spaniard has famously not been able to triumph in his three championship-winning campaigns, which led Pato O'Ward and former Indy 500 winner, Will Power, to talk highly of the race, on how the event is a beast in itself.

The Indy 500 is one of the jewels in the Triple Crown of motorsport. Hundreds of drivers have aimed to get their name on the Borg Warner trophy every year, but only 75 drivers have managed to win the fabled race.

On the other hand, Alex Palou is on an impressive run of form. The 28-year-old has won four of the five races held so far and has been on the podium at every race this season.

These performances have showcased the Spaniard's incredible consistency behind the wheel of the CGR IndyCar. Despite his impressive form, winning the Indianapolis 500 is not an easy task, leading Pato O'Ward to claim that the race is its own beast in the post-race press conference:

"Oh, yeah, Indy 500 is its own beast."

Meanwhile, Will Power added his take and revealed how tough it is to win the elusive race, as he has only won the race once in his 17 attempts at the event, and added:

"I think if you won it, you would feel -- you wouldn't be feeling so bad about the one guy winning all the races, but there's also a championship. But, yeah, the 500, man. Winning that thing is such a big deal. It just is. It's extremely hard to win, extremely hard to put yourself -- you really have no clue how it's going to play out for you until like 20 to go or something. It's always that way, which makes it a very exciting race."

Alex Palou could kill two birds with one stone at the upcoming Indy 500

Alex Palou at the INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Though winning the Indy 500 is a beast of its own, Alex Palou has a bigger target still lined up on his back. The Spaniard has never won a race at an oval, and winning the upcoming premier race would help him kill two birds with one stone.

Sharing his thoughts on possibly winning the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, Palou said in the press conference:

"It's perfect timing to do that on the same week as the Indy 500. Yes, I would love that. If that happens, I'll get crazy... If that doesn't happen, we will see, but if that happens, I don't know. Yeah, things are going to fly, flames here, flames there."

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver leads the championship, having amassed a tally of 248 points.

