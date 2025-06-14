Will Power reacts bluntly as F1 crosses a line with 2026 Canadian GP-Indy 500 face-off

Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power has shared his disappointment about F1 pitting the 2026 Canadian GP against the prestigious Indy 500. The F1 race in Montreal next year will start roughly past the halfway point of the world's biggest race of the year, organised by IndyCar.

F1 and IndyCar have historically co-existed in running the Monaco GP and the Indy 500 on the same day. Because one takes place in Europe and the other in North America, the race schedules would never clash. However, F1 wanted to bring the Canadian GP close to the Miami GP, as part of its sustainability efforts.

Will Power, who won the 2018 Indy 500, addressed the controversy created by F1 ahead of IndyCar's Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in Madison, Illinois, this weekend. He explained that the decision wasn't made with consideration for the overall betterment of motorsport.

"Yeah, that's an interesting one. I think it's not good for motorsport that we have two big events together at the same time," Power said via Frontstretch. "I was okay with Monaco. It was run in the morning, you know, like on the other side of the ocean. I don't know the politics behind it, but I think it would be better if they are separated."

The silver lining in the new scheduling is that the Montreal race will reportedly only clash with the Indy 500 once in five years. However, the reason for that remains unknown, considering F1 also had the option to schedule the race a weekend before the 500. In that scenario, it would've clashed with the Indy 500 qualifying weekend, which still wouldn't have been optimal.

Will Power on potentially winning the IndyCar's Bommarito Automotive Group 500 as a Father's Day gift to his son

Will Power with his son at IndyCar's Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

IndyCar's Bommarito Automotive Group 500 coincides with Father's Day. Will Power, who has a 9-year-old son named Beau, was asked what it would mean to win at the WWT Raceway on Sunday and celebrate it with his son.

"Oh yeah, that would be so lovely," he replied. "It would be fantastic just for many reasons to get a win right now. A lot of good competitors out there. That's what is so satisfying when you win. So many good guys to beat."

Power has emerged as Team Penske's most consistent driver this season and stands fifth in the standings. However, he is in the last year of his contract, and rumors of prodigy David Malukas replacing him have been doing the rounds.

The 44-year-old will aim for his first win of the season at the 1.25-mile WWT Raceway oval. Team Penske has a great record at the circuit, with Josef Newgarden having won there five times. He enters the 2025 edition as the defending winner.

