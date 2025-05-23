Will Power reacts to the radical consequence of curveball thrown at Team Penske before the Indy 500: “We’re missing key individuals"

Team Penske driver Will Power recently spoke about the curveball thrown at Team Penske in the form of penalties and suspensions of key individuals. The consequences were faced by the team after they failed the post-qualifying inspection.

Ad

On Sunday, May 18, two of the three Team Penske cars were found violating IndyCar rule 14.7.8.16 for illegal modifications. The team was handed a $200,000 fine, last row start, and the suspension of two key individuals from the team. Later in the week it was revealed that the team would part ways with important figures from the team such as the team president, managing director and IndyCar general manager.

On May 23, while talking to the media, Will Power opened up about the setback being faced by the team. He highlighted how situations like these motivate people to work together.

Ad

Trending

"People have to step up now because we're missing some key individuals, and that can be motivating for people,” he said. “It’s like, ‘All right, I've got to take on more work and responsibility.’ You know, that's all of us in the team right now" He said (via IndyCar.com)

“I think you get the best out of people in those situations. No one is ever ready for that. That's why competition is so good. I think that's what always gets the best out of me is tough situations. You see how good you really are.” Power added.

Ad

As for Will Power, this is not the first time he has started at the Indy 500 on the back row. In 2021, he started the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' in 32nd place and made up places to reach the top 10, only to face a late spin-off which sent him back to 30th place.

Will Power and Team Penske will be looking forward to bouncing back from this setback at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will take place on May 25.

Ad

Will Power opens up about Roger Penske's decision after the Indy 500 scandal

Team Penske #12 driver Will Powere opened up about the decision of Roger Penske to fire senior leader for the team's IndyCar division. The harsh decision was made followin the failure to pass the post qualifying inspection of the car #2 and #12 on Sunday, May 18.

Roger Penske decided to part ways with the team president Tim Cindric, genral manager Kyle Moyer and managing director Ron Ruzewski. Cindric and Ruzewski were already suspended by the IndyCar series for the Indianapolis 500.

Ad

Will Power, while in conversation with Nathan Brown, spoke about the harsh decision made by Roger Penske. He said,

"It's kind of a shock and a pity. They're all extremely good at their jobs. There was pressure from the outside, and I guess Roger had to make a tough decision. I can tell you, these were very credible people."

Ad

Expand Tweet

This was not the first time the team was involved in such a scandal. However, the decisions made this time around sent shockwaves throughout the IndyCar world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.