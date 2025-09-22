Will Power reveals million-dollar reason behind giving up F1 dream for IndyCar

IndyCar veteran Will Power recently made the move to Andretti Global and left Team Penske after 17 successful years with the team. The Australian was questioned about why he didn't race in F1 and instead joined IndyCar back in the day, as Power revealed the million-dollar reason.

Ad

Will Power began his professional single-seater racing career in the Australian Formula Ford series before progressing and racing in the Australian and British F3 series. In 2004, the IndyCar star tested with Minardi’s F1 team and raced with Carlin Motorsports in the Renault World Series (equivalent to the F2 series).

The Australian was on track for a future in F1, but instead decided to join Champ Car (now IndyCar) as a full-time driver in 2006. Power sat down with IndyCar legend Paul Tracy for the Racers Unchained podcast. Tracy detailed how Power was this young prodigy when he joined IndyCar, and followed up by asking why he didn't join an F1 team.

Ad

Trending

“So I tested with Minardi in 2004 and then I did the world series by Renault, and that was going well. I was running second in the championship.”

Will Power detailed how the IndyCar offer came at a time when he was already in debt, and he was going to get paid to race in the American open wheel racing series, whereas he still had some way to go before an F1 seat could materialize. He added,

Ad

“At the same time, I had the offer to come and race Champ car, basically IndyCar and get paid. So it was either stay over there, find a million dollars, and race GP2 or get paid, while I was already in debt. I tested the champ car, and it was awesome. I was like, 'I could get paid to do this'.” (23:00 onwards)

Ad

Ad

Will Power recalls the F1 opportunity and the “Team Penske” reason to not pursue it

Paul Tracy questioned whether Will Power ever got an F1 opportunity after making it to IndyCar, as he was quick in the American open-wheel racing series from the beginning. Power revealed the Force India opportunity, which presented itself in 2010, but he didn't pursue it since he had just signed with Team Penske.

Ad

“I remember Townsend Bell calling me at one point. In 2010, he knew a lot of guys over there and he said, 'you need to try and go to F1, I can talk to some guys.' I think he talked to Force India for me and they said 'need to get him on the simulator first',” said Will Power

Ad

“But I just signed with Team Penske full time. Didn't pursue it obviously but there were still thoughts of going there. But it's just tough when you're driving for the best team in the series,” he added

IndyCar star Conor Daly was the test driver for Force India in 2012. The team was taken over by Lawrence Stroll and renamed to Aston Martin Racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.