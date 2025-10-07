Will Power's 12-car era officially ends as David Malukas takes first test in "legendary" Team Penske car

For the first time in 17 IndyCar seasons, the No. 12 Team Penske Chevy got a new permanent driver in David Malukas, piloting it. The 24-year-old, who will replace Will Power in the 12-car from 2026 onwards, participated in his first test with Team Penske in St. Louis on Tuesday.Power left the Roger Penske-led team after 17 years in the aftermath of delayed contract talks. The two-time IndyCar champion was the team's most consistent driver over nearly two decades and was its best performer in the last couple of years. However, they didn't offer him more than a one-year deal, which came a little too late. Power felt his loyalty wasn't repaid, and he left for Andretti Global.His move set David Malukas up for an early but imminent promotion from AJ Foyt Racing to Team Penske. On Tuesday, he took his first laps in the No. 12 Chevy, which only Will Power had ever driven, at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.In a video recorded by Malukas from the pit lane and shared by IndyCar on X, the 24-year-old said:&quot;We're here testing at St. Louis. My first time in the Verizon Team Penske No. 12 car. (Pans the camera to the car) That beautiful beast. I got my NPC suit on, got the Verizon hat on. Favorite track, legendary car, can't wait to get going.&quot;IndyCar also shared a few clips from David Malukas' laps during the test in a short video on X. WWTR has been one of his best tracks in IndyCar. It was where he secured his first IndyCar podium (P2 finish) in his rookie year with Dale Coyne Racing in 2022, as well as his second career podium (P3 finish) in 2023.Team Penske has both Will Power and David Malukas under contract for the rest of 2025David Malukas with Will Power at the NTT INDYCAR Series Iowa Race Weekend - Source: GettyThough David Malukas has officially replaced Will Power in the No. 12 Chevy with his first test at the World Wide Technology Raceway, Team Penske hasn't let go of the latter. The 2018 Indy 500 winner remains under contract until the end of the year.This decision appears to stem from Penske's desire to delay Power's integration into the Andretti Global system, because after all, the Australian driver will become a competitor from 2026 onwards. Moreover, it was he who rejected the one-year offer from the team.Had it been the other way around, with Team Penske not requiring Will Power's services anymore, they might have let him off early to kick off his next career phase. But now it makes for an awkward phase in the team, with both David Malukas and his predecessor in the same organization, albeit one being effectively excluded from everything.January 1 is when Power would officially move to Andretti Global and begin his new and possibly his final stint in IndyCar.