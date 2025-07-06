Will Power's car lights on fire at IndyCar Mid-Ohio race as he becomes second victim of Team Penske's car issues

Will Power has just bowed out of the ongoing 90-lap Mid-Ohio race with an issue on his #12 Team Penske car. As Power got into his pit box for a tire change on lap 12, smoke started coming out of the back side of the car, and its rear lights, even catching fire.

While Will Power was only able to make it to lap 12 in the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, his Penske teammate, Josef Newgarden, was not even able to complete a single lap. As the green flag fell on the straight, Newgarden, in a weird fashion, locked his front tires, which got him into a spin and ultimately, into the barriers toward the left side of the track.

"A fire on the left side of the car, there was smoke billowing from it as he ran down the pit lane, and Penske's miserable season continues. I mean, just from bad to worse, lap-by-lap, day-by-day, this season. Not even a quarter of the way into the race, and two of three Penske drivers already out," said the commentators on air as Will Power bowed out of the 90-lap Mid-Ohio race on lap 12.

As the commentators gave their take, Power's team said the following over the team radio:

"I think we're done by the looks of this, Will."

In the ongoing Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Scott McLaughlin is the only Team Penske car left following the unfortunate incidents involving Will Power and Josef Newgarden.

Will Power's take on his P22 starting position for Mid-Ohio race

Since the start of the ongoing 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio race weekend, nothing much has gone the way of Will Power. Following Saturday's practice two, he had a heated interaction with Alex Palou, in regard to an on-track incident, and during qualifying, he was not able to make it out of Round 1.

After the end of the whole qualifying session, his starting position was determined as P22. In line with this, he shared his thoughts via Instagram, just ahead of the ongoing race.

"Frustrating day yesterday. Time to rebound and bring the No. 12 @verizon Chevy to the front," Power wrote.

Excluding the ongoing Mid-Ohio race weekend, Will Power is currently in seventh place in the drivers' standings with 197 points. He is behind the other top drivers like Christian Lundgaard (P6), Scott Dixon (P5), Felix Rosenqvist (P4), Pato O'Ward (P3), Kyle Kirkwood (P2), and the reigning IndyCar champion, Alex Palou (P1).

After Mid-Ohio, there will be only seven Grand Prix events remaining on the 2025 race calendar. Considering this, it will be fascinating to see whether Power would be able to secure a top-five finish in the drivers' standings.

