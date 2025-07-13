Will Power's protégé Myles Rowe credits Roger Penske after becoming first black driver to win Indy NXT race

Indy NXT driver Myles Rowe won the race at the Iowa Speedway on Saturday (July 12), becoming the first black driver ever to win in the series. After the historic victory, he thanked IndyCar owner Roger Penske, who played a pivotal role in his rise through the IndyCar junior ladder.

Rowe's ties with Roger Penske go back to 2020, when he was selected by Force Indy, a program by Penske Entertainment to provide more opportunities in the racing world for minorities and women. Moreover, Team Penske driver Will Power played a massive role in the 25-year-old's journey before that.

The two-time IndyCar champion mentored Rowe during his karting days and kept in touch throughout his journey. In June this year, Myles Rowe wholeheartedly spoke about the emotional impact that Power had on him during the journey.

After his Indy NXT race win at the Iowa Speedway on Saturday, Rowe spoke about the Penske program and how it helped him in his racing career.

"Yes, super valuable for me, for the program, everyone coming through it, like some of the mechanics, engineers. It's just helped us all grow. And they have treated us very well, the different things we've gone (through)."

"Has been huge towards our development, towards what we've kind of done to affect the community in a positive way. And I think, yeah, naturally, Roger's commitment to the program has shown, you know, huge rewards for the whole industry," the ABEL Motorsports driver said via ASAP Sports.

Myles Rowe started fourth in the Indy NXT race. The series set the starting order based on championship standings after the qualifying session on Friday was canceled due to torrential weather and tornado warnings.

He made the race-winning pass on Andretti Global's Dennis Hauger with a bold move on the outside of Turn 4 with 14 laps remaining in the 75-lap race. Hauger, who started on pole and is the championship leader, had led the race for 61 laps.

It was a great day for Team Penske as well, with Josef Newgarden, Will Power, and Scott McLaughlin finishing 2-3-4 in IndyCar's Race 1 at the Iowa Speedway.

Myles Rowe thanks his strong "support system" after historic Indy NXT win at Iowa Speedway

Myles Rowe's family was present in the Iowa Speedway paddock when he created history by winning the Indy NXT race. They loudly rejoiced in the pit lane on their way to victory lane.

Rowe shared a tight hug with his father after bringing the car to victory lane. His former ABEL Motorsports teammate, Jacob Abel, who is driving in IndyCar this year with Dale Coyne Racing, also congratulated him.

In the post-race press conference, the American driver was asked how much it meant to him with so many people in the IndyCar and Indy NXT worlds embracing his greatness.

"Yeah, it's thrilling. Yeah, I have such a good support system," Myles Rowe said via ASAP Sports. "I wouldn't ask for it any other way from my family to my friends, and to the team. Then even in the series it just has no end, which is something that I'm just super grateful for and that I use as energy every time I'm at the track. When I feel like I win, I feel like a lot of other people win, which is something great to be a part of."

In 2023, Myles Rowe became the first black driver to become a champion in the IndyCar junior ladder. He won the USF Pro 2000 championship with Pabst Racing and as part of the Penske family with the Force Indy program.

With five races to go in the 2025 Indy NXT season, Rowe stands fourth in the standings, 127 points behind leader Dennis Hauger.

