Will Power's wife "disappointed" with Team Penske for giving no contract update; reveals interest from other teams

Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power won the 2025 Grand Prix of Portland after successfully defending his lead against Christian Lundgaard and Alex Palou. The Team Penske driver’s wife, Liz, came out after the race and shared her feelings about the Australian not having a contract extension with the team for the upcoming season.

Power’s current Team Penske contract will expire after the 2025 season ends. The two-time champion signed with Fernando Alonso's management company, A14 management, earlier this year to negotiate his future contracts with Team Penske. Oriol Servia will be handling the negotiations on his behalf.

Roger Penske came out earlier this year and suggested that discussions around the contract were ongoing, while also claiming that Penske was considering his options. With only two races remaining in the season, Team Penske still hasn't offered any update on Power's contract.

Power has been the best-performing Team Penske driver this season, and the only one with a race win. The Australian currently sits sixth in the standings, whereas both Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin currently sit outside the Top 10.

As Will Power won the Grand Prix of Portland, his wife, Elizabeth (Liz) spoke about the Team Penske contract situation and detailed her disappointment. She told IndyStar:

“This has been the longest, and really the first time. We've never gone through this before like this. After May, seeing Will going through this rollercoaster of the emotions, it's been more melancholy. Not mad; just disappointed because, as he's said, 'I've been loyal,' and we haven't gotten a lot of answers, and it's been hard to watch him go through that.”

“Well, just because you see there's interest in Will. There's a lot of interest in Will. (Other teams outside Penske) see his worth. I think he's handling this, in whatever which way it goes, so we'll see what happens at the last race,” added Liz.

Will Power on whether the Portland win will help him land a seat for 2026

Many drivers expect to know their IndyCar futures once Will Power makes a move. However, until then, everything is a bit ambiguous. Bob Pockrass uploaded a video of Power from the post-race press conference where he asked him whether the win would help him secure a seat for the 2026 season.

“It's probably good on both fronts. Yeah, I mean, if you have to, I won three races last year, so if you're waiting for me to know if I'm good enough, I don't know what you're thinking like. If you're actually waiting like yeah, "this guy I am not sure that guy is good enough," just go back to last year and you'll f**king know,” replied Will Power.

David Malukas has been rumored as a possible replacement in case Power doesn't sign a contract extension with Penske.

