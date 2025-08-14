Will Power's wife gets real about "huge burden" lifting off amid Team Penske contract uncertainty

Team Penske star Will Power won the recent IndyCar race at Portland amid the uncertainty around his future with Roger Penske's team. The two-time IndyCar champion’s wife, Liz, revealed after the race how a huge burden was lifted off Power's shoulders after the Portland win.

Power entered the 2025 season with just one year left on his Team Penske contract, i.e., the contract would end after the current season. Both Power and Roger Penske have been questioned about the Australian’s future at the team, but no conclusive answers were received.

Both Roger Penske and Will Power suggested that they were weighing their options. Team Penske had a forgettable 2025 season with neither driver winning a single race until Will Power came through at Portland and clinched the victory. The 44-year-old has been the best-performing Team Penske driver this season, yet wasn't awarded a contract extension.

With only two races left in the IndyCar season, Will Power's wife, Liz, featured on the Pit Pass Indy podcast’s latest episode. She was asked how big a burden the Portland win lifted off the 44-year-old’s shoulders, to which she replied:

“You know, I think it's definitely been a roller coaster season as far as uncertainty and knowing what's gonna happen, and obviously things that have gone on with the team results. So yeah, this would be, this is a huge burden. He's been in a really good headspace, for sure the last couple races.”

“So I knew going into it would be good, but just having this off his back, just to win too in general, it helps,” added Power's wife.

Power sits P6 in the IndyCar standings while both his teammates, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, are outside the Top 10.

Will Power says signing with Fernando Alonso's management company helps him “focus” on driving

The Australian signed with Fernando Alonso's management company, A14 management, to negotiate his contract with the team, as Oriol Servia will take care of Power as a client. Will Power featured on the recent episode of the Speed Street podcast and detailed how signing with A14 Management has been a boon for him.

The Team Penske driver said:

“Yeah, Oriol has been great. Yes, yes, he's very good. He knows me well... and it's just allowed me not to focus on anything but the driving. Not going to do much anyway until after the season. But yeah, he has a lot of contacts and yeah and Alonso has a lot of contacts in work as well. So if I happen to go over there, you got teams over there. So yeah, that's kind of the reason I did it.”

David Malukas has been linked as a possible replacement for Power in case Team Penske decides not to extend the 44-year-old's services at the team.

