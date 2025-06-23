Will Power sends a message after ‘frustrating’ Road America IndyCar race

Team Penske driver Will Power's race suffered an unfortunate end on June 22nd at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, in the Xpel Grand Prix at Road America. Power, who dropped from 8th to 14th in the race and was affected by the caution periods, made his frustrations known.

The opening stages of the Road America were filled with chaos, marked by multiple caution periods. The first one immediately came out after the race start, i.e., on Lap 1 itself, when David Malukas of AJ Foyt Racing encountered trouble.

Then, Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman crashed on the Lap 4 restart, bringing out another yellow on Lap 10, and Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Sting Ray Robb lost control under braking into Turn 5, making contact with the outside wall before slamming into the tire barrier.

"Not ideal. Pretty frustrating day. Time to bounce back at Mid-Ohio," wrote Will Power

Power expressed disappointment over the timing of the yellows but kept his head down to give it his best at the next race.

“Tough day for the Verizon Chevy team with where the yellows fell for us,” he said. Couldn’t do much with that. Another rough day for us, man. Very, very, very tough season. Move onto the next one.”

Will Power is currently in his 17th season with Team Penske in 2025. He is a two-time IndyCar champion (2014, 2022) and holds the record for pole positions.

Will Power's teammate, Scott McLaughlin, makes his feelings known after he suffered a similar fate

NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin took control early in the 55-lap race, jumping ahead of rookie Louis Foster from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, who had started from pole. However, Scott McLaughlin and teammate Will Power only finished 12th and 14th, respectively.

The multiple Safety Car periods so early on in the race created a window for alternate pit strategies, which ended up disrupting the races for several early leaders, including McLaughlin and Power, who were committed to the traditional strategy. McLaughlin made his last pit stop on Lap 40 and was forced to save fuel to the finish.

Speaking about the unfortunate turn of events marred by several caution periods, McLaughlin highlighted how the yellows opened up different avenues of opportunities and strategies for everybody but stated that is what racing is.

"Just an unfortunate day today. That’s about all I can say,” said McLaughlin, who led eight laps of the race. We drove out to the lead there but those early yellows just gave so many opportunities to do something different with strategy. In the end, that is what got us. I appreciate all of the support from Xpel for the #3 team and we really want to win this race for them and for Chevy. That’s racing.”

Will Power is currently seventh in the NTT IndyCar Series Championship with 181 points, and teammate Scott McLaughlin is right behind him in eighth with 171 points.

