Will Power sends a strong message for the upcoming Barber IndyCar race

Team Penske driver Will Power is ready to set Barber Motorsports Park ablaze as the 27-driver grid will battle it out for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on Sunday, May 4. Ahead of the race, the 44-year-old sent out a strong message expressing his intentions for the weekend.

Power is one of the most successful and seasoned drivers in the IndyCar roster. The two-time series champion and former Indy 500 winner has also won the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama twice.

On Wednesday, April 30, he posted a picture montage comprising seven images, summarising his experiences at the course. The first picture is of his No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet taken from a distance, moving at high speed, making the surroundings appear in a warp. Further up in the carousel, there are a couple of pictures of Power celebrating on the podium with champagne. The last four photographs include Team Penske's different liveries over the past few years.

Expressing his urge to win, Will Power used his signature hashtag #willtowin despite expecting a tough race. He also stated that the team has had fast Verizon machines in the past and wants to keep the momentum going.

"Back at it this weekend in Barber. A high-speed roller coaster ahead. 🎢We’ve had a fast @verizon car the last few years. Let’s keep the hammer down and the momentum going. 🏎️💨," Power captioned the post

Will Power has firmly cemented his place among IndyCar's elite, sitting fourth on the all-time wins list with 44 victories, holding the record for most pole positions at 70, and ranking fourth in career podium finishes with 105.

Will Power expresses his regret after the Long Beach Weekend

Will Power revealed his only regret after the stellar comeback at the 50th ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach. He began the race in 13th place and finished fifth.

With 70 pole positions, Power holds the record for most P1 starts in IndyCar history. However, the 2025 season has had a different story, as the veteran driver has yet to advance beyond the first round of qualifying.

The Team Penske driver expressed the same frustrations in his post-race interview and said (via Frontstretch Openwheel, 1:07 onwards):

“Yeah, it's a very good day. You know, it was pretty straightforward. It wasn't like any trick strategy. Just had to do a lot of passing on track.I just regret not starting up further again, you know, so. Three weeks in a row, but that's the way it is. A very tight field, it's very tough. So we'll keep digging.”

After three rounds of the championship, Will Power is currently ninth in the championship with 63 points, 79 points short of the leader, Álex Palou.

