Will Power sets bold IndyCar retirement timeline after joining Andretti Global

Will Power has set an ambitious retirement timeline for his IndyCar career. The two-time IndyCar champion, who will turn 45 before the 2026 season kicks off, recently left Team Penske after 17 years to join Andretti Global on a multi-year deal from next year.

However, time seems to have nothing on Power, whose performance is as consistent as ever. He was Team Penske's best performer in the last two seasons and is the only driver to win a championship (2022) in the Alex Palou-Chip Ganassi Racing era of dominance.

However, Team Penske kept delaying contract negotiations, which 'pissed him off', and he eventually refused to continue with the team, with his Portland win a turning point. Will Power then joined Andretti Global to replace Cadillac F1-bound Colton Herta from 2026.

While speaking with James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi on the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast, Power fielded a question about what he expects to be a retirement age in his eyes. The 2018 Indy 500 winner spoke about the requirements of a racing driver and how he expects to race for three more years, at least.

"I think if you keep the desire, you have to keep working out, obviously be incredibly fit. I think I can go another, let's check in in three years' time, but I would say five years, you can still be very competitive as long as you aren't slacking off in any way," Power said.

"It's a constantly changing game, and you got to keep updating, and I just think the experience counts for a lot. Like you could do nothing the offseason and be pretty bloody good, anyway. I haven't slowed. I've gotten quicker, that's what I'd tell you."

The last month of the 2025 IndyCar season was bittersweet for Will Power. The 2026 contract uncertainty chewed away at his mental peace, but he became Team Penske's first race winner of the season at Portland. He brought his and the team's unfortunate drought to an end with a masterclass to fend off Christian Lundgaard and Alex Palou.

Will Power "can't wait" for new partnership with Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson at Andretti Global

Will Power with Kyle Kirkwood at the IndyCar Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Andretti Global will have a powerhouse IndyCar lineup in 2026, with a legend in Will Power joining 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson and the only driver in American open-wheel racing history to have won all championships in the junior ladder, Kyle Kirkwood.

In the press release of Andretti Global's official announcement of Power's signing, the two-time IndyCar champion looked forward to that new teammate partnership, saying:

"I have tremendous respect for Kyle [Kirkwood] and Marcus [Ericsson]. I’ve had some great battles racing against them, and I think we’re going to make a great combination as teammates. This is a whole new chapter for me. I have to say that sometimes a change of scenery and a fresh start is very energizing. I can’t wait."

Will Power and Kyle Kirkwood got into an infamous scuffle at the Detroit GP this year, where the former, while on a quick lap during a practice session, literally pushed the latter's car out of the way because he was moving too slowly. The incident made headlines, but the duo had a good laugh about it later, as neither cars were damaged.

