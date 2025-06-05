"Will Power wears his heart on his sleeve": $200 M-worth IndyCar ally addresses Kyle Kirkwood's Detroit GP controversy

Team Penske star Will Power was involved in an incident with Kyle Kirkwood at last weekend’s IndyCar race in Detroit. During the first practice session, Power rear-ended Kirkwood’s Andretti Global and pushed the #27 Honda for a couple of laps before the car finally detached.

The Detroit GP winner was on the racing line on a cool-down lap and was given the hurry-up by Power, followed by the pushing incident. The incident damaged the rear diffuser and gearbox cover of the Andretti Global.

Scott Borchetta, founder of Big Machine and Borchetta Bourbon, who got the naming rights for this year's IndyCar finale at the Nashville Superspeedway (Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix), reflected on the incident:

“Well, I'd love to tell you that I've never done that before myself, but I've done that before. Get the hell out of the way, man.So while he's on a much bigger stage than I've ever been on, I understand the frustration. That's Will Power. Will wears his heart on his sleeve, and the guy always wants to go fast.

“Not that we encourage that kind of behavior, but bring it, man. It's elbows out. These guys want to win. They want to win every practice. They want to win the qualifying. They want to win every race. Those are the drivers we want in the series. Get the hell out of the way; I'm coming through,” he added

Despite Will Power clearly pushing Kirkwood around the track, the race stewards didn't penalise the Team Penske driver.

The $200 million-worth Scott Borchetta is the CEO and founder of the Big Machine Label Group. Borchetta is a professional driver and races in the Trans Am series. He's also the founder and owner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series team Big Machine Racing.

Kyle Kirkwood’s dominant display at Detroit GP despite practice setback following incident with Will Power

After Will Power rear-ended the #27 Andretti Global, mechanics were seen frantically working on the rear of the car, fixing the aero with the special tape. Despite the damage, Kyle Kirkwood topped the first session. The Long Beach Grand Prix winner was among the favourites coming into the weekend.

Kyle Kirkwood was on course to take pole position when a mistake on the final lap cost him the top spot, and he started the race in P3. The Andretti Global driver dominated the race after the first pit stop, where he overtook race leader Colton Herta, and was in the effective race lead for the remainder of the race.

Kirkwood was strong on the restarts and pulled out a lead, which stopped his rivals from attacking. He comfortably crossed the finish line in P1 to take his second win of the season.

