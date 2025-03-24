Winner Alex Palou apologizes to IndyCar fans for FOX's abrupt broadcast loss of Thermal GP

The 2025 Thermal Club Grand Prix is done and dusted with Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou coming out as the victor. The 65-lap Grand Prix was action-packed and following the end of the race, Palou took the time to apologize to the IndyCar fans.

FOX's broadcast of the Thermal Club race was abrupt with fans finding it hard to watch the race without any problems. The commentators apologized for the same as well during the race.

In line with this and the poor broadcast of the event on FOX's end, Palou apologized to the fans in the post-race interview and added:

"Thank you, and thank you to all of the fans. I heard there were some issues with the broadcast, so sorry to all the fans, and thank you for sticking with us," Palou said.

Alex Palou started the 65-lap Thermal Club race from third place on the grid, behind Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard (P2) and Pato O'Ward (P1). However, despite this, he was able to triumph in the event to secure his second-consecutive victory in the 2025 IndyCar season.

Alex Palou pleased with 'amazing weekend' at Thermal Club

While Alex Palou apologized to the fans for the broadcasting issues of the 2025 Thermal Club GP, via the same interview, he also took the time to talk about his sensational first-place finish.

Palou overtook Pato O'Ward during the latter stages of the race to secure the victory at the 3.067-mile track. In line with this, the 27-year-old added:

"What an amazing weekend, honesty, we had a really fast car since practice and they executed very well. Everybody at Chip Ganassi Racing executed perfectly. We knew it was aggressive to start on the used reds, and we knew that we were looking toward the end of the race with our #10 car and yeah, we did it, so back-to-back wins, it feels awesome," Alex Palou added via the aforemnetioned source.

Palou pulled off a strong showing at St. Petersburg that helped him secure the win in the 2025 season opener. With this recent triumph at Thermal Club, he has put himself in an extremely strong position in the drivers' championship. He has come into this year as the reigning world champion and is on the hunt for his fourth world championship.

The top 10 at Thermal were comprised of Alex Palou as the winner (mentioned earlier), whereas the other nine positions were secured by Pato O'Ward, Christian Lundgaard, Colton Herta, Felix Rosenqvist, Will Power, Marcus Armstrong, Kyle Kirkwood, Alexander Rossi, and Palou's teammate, Scott Dixon (in this order).

Next up on the IndyCar calendar is the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, slated to take place on April 13.

