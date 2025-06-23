Winners and losers from IndyCar's XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

Chip Ganassi Racing star Alex Palou returned to his dominant ways at the 2025 IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America as the Spaniard took the chequered flag in P1. Felix Rosenqvist finished a close second, with AJ Foyt Racing star Santino Ferrucci finishing in the final spot on the podium.

The 55-lap race was filled with incidents and cautions, with all the strategies varying for the entirety of the race, and the true leaders only coming out after the final pit stops in the last 15 laps. While some became heroes after an amazing drive, others lost out on crucial points.

Let's have a look at the winners and losers from the 2025 IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.

Winners from the 2025 IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

#1 Alex Palou

Alex Palou began his season with 5 wins in the first six races, including the win at the Indy 500 (his first ever oval win). However, since the Indianapolis 500 win, Alex Palou failed to finish in the Top 5 at WWTR and the Detroit GP. Nonetheless, the championship leader returned to winning ways in Wisconsin, as he made the risky strategy work. He pitted with 14 laps to go, and was able to stretch out the fuel to hold off Rosenqvist.

#2 Santino Ferrucci

Back-to-back podiums for Santino Ferrucci at the road circuits. The AJ Foyt Racing driver finished P2 at the Detroit GP and followed it up with a strong result at Road America. Ferrucci started the race in P18, but was able to make the alternate strategy work and finished on the podium.

#3 Kyffin Simpson

Although it was an anonymous race for the Andretti Global driver, Kyffin Simpson made all the right strategy calls and finished the race in P6 despite making four pit stops. Simpson started the race in P23, and the strategy, along with the caution timings, helped him finish just outside the Top 5.

#4 David Malukas

David Malukas started the race in P7 but spun around on the first lap of the race and brought out a caution. Malukas was beached in the gravel trap but was able to make his way out and was dead last on the first restart. However, through the sheer pace of the AJ Foyt Racing, the #4 AFR was able to claw its way back into the Top 10 as Malukas finished P7.

Losers from the 2025 IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

#1 Josef Newgarden

Josef Newgarden started the race in P10 and was fighting for the effective lead of the race. However, the #2 Team Penske driver spun around coming out of the final corner and hit the inside barrier. The impact damaged the rear wing and suspension on the Chevrolet as Newgarden retired from the race.

NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

#2 Christian Lundgaard

Christian Lundgaard started the race in P5 and was a contender for the podium. Lundgaard's strategy was put in the bin by an unfortunate caution, but the Arrow McLaren squad didn't lose hope of a strong result. However, Lundgaard ran wide as he battled Colton Herta in the final quarter of the race, hit a bump on the corner exit, and spun around. The Danish driver finished P24.

#3 Graham Rahal

Graham Rahal, along with his IndyCar teammate Louis Foster, started the race in the Top 6. However, neither of the two RLLs showcased any real race pace and finished outside the Top 10. However, Foster still managed P11 whereas Rahal finished in P20.

#4 Team Penske

It was another promising IndyCar weekend for Team Penske in terms of the pace in the car. Scott McLaughlin was in the lead of the race in the early laps after starting in P4, but lost that advantage to Lundgaard after the first pitstop. Will Power also ran in the fight for the podium when he dipped a wheel in the grass and spun around.

Josef Newgarden was running in the Top 5 when he spun around on the exit of the final corner and crashed. McLaughlin, on the other hand, was on the alternate strategy, and the fuel saving meant he finished P12. Neither of the three Penske drivers was able to finish inside the Top 10.

