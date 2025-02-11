"Women have nothing to do with it" - Danica Patrick commends Donald Trump's merit-based cabinet hiring

Danica Patrick has voiced further support for US President Donald Trump by commending him for nominating and hiring cabinet members based on merit rather than DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) frameworks. She has been an active supporter of Trump's candidacy for President.

In a recent episode of One Nation with Brian Kilmeade, the FOX anchor presented Patrick with Trump's case for nominating Tulsi Gabbard as the new Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Kilmeade highlighted how Trump hasn't promoted Gabbard as a 'woman', 'Hawaiian', or 'former Democrat'. Instead, she has been seen as the "best person for the job."

Patrick agreed with the veteran TV presenter, saying:

"Right. Obviously, down with DEI. The first official hire that he had for a major seat was Susie Wiles (the 32nd and current White House Chief of Staff). So it was a woman for that position. I think women have nothing to do with it. He's always been extremely supportive. I think it has everything to do with the best person for the job, which again, is what everyone wants to hear and what everyone wants."

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver elaborated on how Trump's plans to run the US like a business will benefit them.

"I think people are finally realizing how important it is to have those people in that position and run the country like a business. I haven't read the 'Art of the Deal' (a business/life philosophy book co-authored by Trump), but I'm like, in the last two weeks, 'I need to read that book.'"

Danica Patrick has been taking an active stance in politics since mid-2024. She supported Donald Trump in the 2025 presidential elections and spoke at his political rallies. The 42-year-old also attended his inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C., on January 20.

Danica Patrick endorsed Tulsi Gabbard as the "right person" to be DNI

In January this year, Danica Patrick voiced her support for Tulsi Gabbard. The former Army Reserve lieutenant colonel was a Democrat and a 2020 US presidential candidate. In November 2024, Donald Trump named her his choice for the position of Director of National Intelligence.

The DNI is a powerful position that manages the nation's 18 intelligence agencies and serves as the President's intelligence advisor.

In January, Senator Tom Cotton criticized those questioning Gabbard's patriotism. Patrick reshared an Instagram post with Cotton's statement on her story and wrote:

"My girl @tulsigabbard has an incredible balance of having real integrity and also not being naive. She is the right person for the job to be in charge of national intelligence. She is also just real. I am proud to call her my friend."

On Monday (Feb 11), the US Senate voted along party lines to move ahead with Gabbard's nomination for DNI. A 52-46 vote in her favor moved the process to the final vote, which is scheduled for midnight Tuesday.

