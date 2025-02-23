“Wooooow”: Danica Patrick shares life changing motivation on her IG story

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick shared a motivational clip on her Instagram story. It featured the famous American author and motivational speaker, the late Jim Rohn.

Ad

A trailblazer in the male-dominated world of motorsports, American racing star Patrick built her career on dedication and discipline. Her achievements on the track and successful ventures beyond racing prove her work ethic.

However, Patrick's dedication extends beyond racing. She took to her Instagram stories to share a motivational clip that featured the principles that many successful individuals have followed.

The clip featured the late Jim Rohn, a successful American entrepreneur and motivational speaker. Rohn’s message emphasized the importance of personal development over professional growth. He stated in the clip:

Ad

Trending

"Learn to work harder on yourself than you do on your job. If you work hard on your job, you can make a living, which is fine. If you work hard on yourself, you can make a fortune, which is super fine."

The video continued with more words of encouragement:

"Success is not something you pursue, success is something you attract by becoming attractive. You can have more than you've got because you've become more than you are. If you can multiply your value by three, by five; you can easily multiply your income by three, by five, by ten. But the key to doing is working hard on yourself."

Ad

Reacting to the video, Patrick, moved by Rohn’s words, captioned her story:

"Wooooow. Click and listen to this!"

Danica Patrick's Instagram story

A look at Danica Patrick's exemplary life and career

Danica Patrick is widely recognized as one of the most successful female drivers in motorsports. She made history in 2008 by becoming the first woman to win an IndyCar series race, claiming victory at the Indy Japan 300.

Ad

Patrick's performance in the 2009 Indianapolis 500, where she finished third, remains the best finish by a woman in the race’s history. She also competed in NASCAR, becoming the first female driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series pole, achieving the feat at the 2013 Daytona 500.

Following her retirement from full-time racing in 2018, Danica Patrick has built an impressive career in the media and business world. She has worked as a television analyst for major networks such as Sky Sports F1, FOX, and NBC.

Besides broadcasting, Patrick has successfully ventured into the entrepreneurial space. She owns a wine brand, Somnium, which is based in Napa Valley. She also launched Voyant, her line of scented candles. Furthermore, the Beloit, Wisconsin native also actively hosts the podcast Pretty Intense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback