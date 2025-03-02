"World isn't ready for Dennis Hauger domination" - Fans react as Andretti Global star wins Indy NXT St. Pete race

Andretti Global's Dennis Hauger won the Indy NXT 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg after starting from pole position and dominating the race from the front. The race at St. Pete was the former Formula 2 driver’s debut race in the Indy NXT series, as he signed with Andretti Global for the 2025 season.

Dennis Hauger won the FIA F3 championship in 2021 and raced in the F2 championship from 2022 to 2024 but wasn't anywhere as successful in the latter series. As a result, the Norwegian made the move to the American open-wheel racing series for 2025 and solidified his position in the championship.

The Andretti Global driver took the pole position after setting the fastest lap time of 1 minute, 3.8801 seconds in the Indy NXT qualifying. Hauger led the race going into Lap 1 and didn't look back as he maintained his lead to take the victory under caution behind the safety car.

Fans have now come out to celebrate Hauger’s victory as they take to the social media platform X.

“THE WORLD ISNT READY FOR DENNIS HAUGER DOMINATION 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” mentioned a fan while responding to Andretti's tweet about Hauger’s win.

“Next to dominant weekend appears the photo of Dennis, I have no proof but no doubts either🙂‍↕️," commented another.

A fan wrote, “This is what he does🐐🇳🇴🇳🇴”

Hauger was a member of the Red Bull Junior Team and was the reserve driver for the F1 team. The former F2 driver showcased why Andretti trusted him with the Indy NXT project, as mentioned by the fans.

“F3 champ and former F2 race winner needs to be moved up to the main show fast, doesn't belong in this class at all 😆,” mentioned a user

Another fan wrote, “Denny got that Dawg in him🥳”

“Hauger is gonna do something never seen before in this series 😭😭,” commented another user on X.

Hauger’s Andretti Global teammate Lochie Hughes finished behind him, making it a 1-2 finish for the team.

Dennis Hauger continues where Louis Foster left off with Andretti Global

The Norwegian replaced Louis Foster at Andretti's Indy NXT team as the Briton was promoted to IndyCar after he won the 2024 championship. Hauger continued Foster's competitive form at Andretti by winning the Indy NXT race at St. Pete.

Foster had the most dominant season in Indy NXT with 10 wins, 18 podiums, and 11 poles. Dennis Hauger continued where Foster left off, and a P2 finish for teammate Lochie Hughes indicates a strong season for Andretti.

Hauger set the lap time record for Indy NXT at the St. Pete with a lap time of 1:03:8801. Caio Collet for HMD Motorsports completed the podium at the Indy NXT 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

