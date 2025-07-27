“You wouldn't believe it”: Polesitter Alex Palou on CGR’s ‘big’ changes for Grand Prix on Monterey

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently spoke about his qualifying session at the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. He also spoke about the changes made to his car for the qualifying session.

The Spaniard drives the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car powered by Honda. He qualified for the race on Sunday on pole, marking his fifth pole start for this season. This also marked his seventh front-row start for the 2025 season.

While talking about his qualifying post the session at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the three-time champion was questioned about all the changes the team had made to the car for the qualifying session. Here's what he said, (via ASAP Sports)

"Everything, honestly. Front springs, rear springs, ride heights. We've changed a lot of stuff. You wouldn't believe it. It was a big job list."

Palou put in an impressive lap of 1:08:3413 at the average speed of 117.891 mph, which helped him get pole postion. He won at the track last year after starting the race from pole. During this year's start, Palou will be followed by his rival and Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward, who will be starting the race in second place and looking to closing the gap in the championship.

Alex Palou has had an incredible 2025 season so far. He has won seven of the season's first thirteen races and is currently leading the championship by 99 points.

Alex Palou speaks about his disappointing Mid-Ohio race

The #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou spoke about his race at Mid-Ohio after losing out on the victory to his teammate, Scott Dixon. Palou missed out on the victory after he made an unfortunate mistake.

During lap 85 of the 90-lap race, the Spaniard missed the entry on turn nine, which sent him wide on the exit. Just as Palou regained control of his car, he was overtaken by his teammate, Scott Dixon, who eventually took victory.

During an interview with Curt Cavin, an IndyCar staff writer, the three-time series champion spoke about how it will only take a few hours to get over the race outcome. He said (via IndyCar.com)

“That’s why probably it's not going to take two days to recover (from throwing away Sunday’s race). It's going to take just a couple of hours. It’s still an amazing result, finishing second, running up front, leading 75 laps, getting the pole, and just running really, really fast all weekend. It's been amazing and (extended) the points lead as well.”

Despite the setback, Alex Palou currently leads the drivers' championship with a 99-point gap to Pato O'Ward in second. He is marching towards his fourth IndyCar title in five years and his third consecutive one.

