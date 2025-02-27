“You can see some good cars slide down the order”: Conor Daly makes a bold prediction for the first IndyCar race of the season

Conor Daly has offered an intriguing prediction ahead of the first IndyCar race of the 2025 season.

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver has detailed that the curtain-raiser in St. Petersburg could see some good cars slide down the pecking order.

Conor Daly, who operated largely as a substitute driver for the Indianapolis-based team through 2024, is set to participate in the 2025 season on a permanent basis. The driver appears to be quite certain of several factors, including the full hybrid-powered engine, that he believes could play into the hands of several teams in the unlikeliest of manners.

Speaking on his Speed Street podcast posted on X (formerly Twitter), the former Ed Carpenter Racing driver stated that the race could be turned on its head with several pit stops and tire strategies.

“If you happen to pit early, cycle forward with a timely yellow [flag], this race can definitely be swapped on its head a couple of different times.

Overtaking is possible, you get on that front straight, you get down the back, and people make mistakes. We had some punctures last year. Christian Lundgaard had a puncture very early on. The cold tires are very difficult at St. Petersburg, so this is obviously the first race at St. Petersburg with our hybrid package now, so the cars are going to be a little bit different.”

Touching further on the technical side of racing, Conor Daly also highlighted the potential hurdles that teams may face throughout the new season.

“I think the technical challenges are going to be very interesting for the teams this year. I think you could see some surprises, some very good cars maybe slide down the order.”

Conor Daly’s prediction regarding the St. Petersburg Grand Prix appears to echo the growing whispers of a few fans who are looking forward to how the changes introduced to the season will shape up the grid.

The 33-year-old former GP2 driver will be aiming for a better finish than the 26th place he achieved with the team the season before.

Conor Daly among IndyCar drivers to have competed in NASCAR

AUTO: MAY 13 INDYCAR Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Conor Daly also boasts of being among the unique list of drivers to have competed in both the NASCAR and IndyCar Series .

The American driver joins an exclusive group that includes Helio Castroneves, Danica Patrick, Mario Andretti, and A.J. Foyt, among others.

Daly also had a brief stint in Formula 1, where he was involved in a few tests with Force India in 2012 at Cotswold airport.

The two-time IndyCar podium finisher will, be looking to achieve immense success throughout the 2025 season.

