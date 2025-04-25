“You can’t park there”: Fans react as Kyle Larson suffers major crash in Indy 500 test

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kyle Larson, has garnered headlines for all the wrong reasons at the ongoing Indy 500 open test. He recently crashed his #17 Hendrick Arrow McLaren car at the test, and this has got the fans talking.

Larson crashed his car in the morning session on Day 2 of the Indy 500 test while exiting Turn 1 into Turn 2. Following this mishap, fans expressed their reactions to IndyCar's post on X(formerly Twitter), recording the same.

One particular fan came up with a hilarious reaction as he wrote:

"You can't park there."

A second fan added:

"Bro thought he was at Darlington."

A third had the following to say after Larson's crash:

"Verstappen better."

Although there were negative reactions, a few fans also reacted positively.

"Best driver in the world btw," mentioned one.

"Glad he's alright and luckily this was in open testing," wrote another.

"Better than verstappen," claimed another.

Other than Kyle Larson, IndyCar legend Takuma Sato also rammed his #75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car into the barriers on Day 2 of the Indy 500 test.

Kyle Larson's take on his favorite moment from the 2024 Indy 500

Kyle Larson, driver of the #17 Hendrickcars.com Arrow McLaren, leads a pack of cars during the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

While Kyle Larson has not had the best of outings in the 2025 Indy 500 open test, he sat for an interview with Arrow McLaren ahead of the ongoing event, wherein he shed light on his favorite moment from last year's Indianapolis Motor Speedway event.

Larson competed in the 2024 Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren.

"I would say the first day of qualifying, was really cool just with all the hype and pressure and people that are there. I didn’t expect our car to qualify that well to make the next day. I would say those two days were the highlight of my two weeks, along with the people and the atmosphere. I mean, there were more people there for Qualifying than I typically see at a race weekend, so that was cool," Larson said.

Kyle Larson has enjoyed success in various rungs of racing. From being the 2021 Cup Series champion to claiming titles in the World of Outlaw series, Kubota High Limit Racing, and the Chili Bowl Nationals, he has done it all. Last year, he also made a decent debut in the prestigious Indy 500 event.

In the 2024 Indy 500, the 32-year-old was able to manage a respectable 18th position and earned the Rookie of the Year title. Moreover, he was able to end his challenging 200-lap outing ahead of then-Juncos Hollinger racing driver Romain Grosjean.

Several eyes will be on Larson at next month's Indy 500 as he eyes a top-10 finish in the #17 Hendrick Arrow McLaren car.

