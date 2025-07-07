“You don’t see that often”: Christian Lundgaard reacts to ‘Mr. Perfect’ Alex Palou’s Mid-Ohio blunder

Arrow McLaren driver Christian Lundgaard recently spoke about the race at Mid-Ohio. He also reacted to Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou losing out on the race win.

Lundgaard, 23, drives the #7 Arrow McLaren car powered by Chevrolet. During the Mid-Ohio race held on Sunday, July 6, Scott Dixon won after Palou's mistake. The #10 car driver went wide at Turn 9 and lost the lead to his teammate.

During the post-race interview, Lundgaard was questioned about his thoughts on the race. Christian Lundgaard was quick to respond with how it was rare to see 'Mr.Perfect' Alex Palou make a mistake. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, we saw Mr. Perfect here make a mistake. You don't see that very often. I think the day was pretty good. Alex seemed to have a little bit more pace than we did."

Palou put in a lap at an average speed of 111.130 to finish in second place after starting the race in second. This also marked his third podium after he finished in third place at the Thermal Club Grand Prix to claim his first podium finish of the 2025 season.

Christian Lundgaard has had a decent season so far. He qualified in fifth place at the maiden race of the season at the St.Petersburg Grand Prix held on March 2 and finished the race in eighth place. During the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on June 16, he started the race in 14th and finished in the same spot.

Christian Lundgaard speaks about the IndyCar challenge

Arrow McLaren driver Christian Lundgaard recently spoke about his race at World Wide Technology Raceway and Alex Palou's dominance this season. The Danish driver appeared on the podcast Speed Freaks, where he talked about various topics, from the season so far to beating Palou.

Lundgaard was questioned about what it would take to beat the three-time IndyCar Series champion. He replied (0:17 onwards):

"I think the Chevy cars have been a lot stronger than what the results really show. I definitely think that the Chevy car should have won the 500 this year. Obviously, we're all in this situation of Why does this guy keep winning, right? And how do they do it? At the end of the day, you gotta give them kudos. They're doing an incredible job on that 10 car."

"But I think that again proves the point that, you know, the 5 car, the 7 car, and a bunch of other Chevys have been really fast throughout the season, and we've been right there, but every single time, it's the 10 car beating all of us, right? So it kind of feels like sometimes it's Chevy VS just the 10 car. And that's what messed up about the whole situation is, you know, I just feel like it's become everybody against the 10 car," he added.

Christian Lundgaard is currently sitting in fifth place in the drivers' championship with 263 points.

