"You name it, I raced it": Katherine Legge gets real on her motorsports journey ahead of historic NASCAR Cup appearance

British Motorsport driver Katherine Legge will become the first woman in seven years to race in the NASCAR Cup Series as she prepares to debut at the Shriners Children's 500 at the Phoenix Raceway on March 9, 2025. She came out and highlighted her motorsports journey ahead of her NASCAR debut.

Legge uploaded a story on her Instagram on March 7, before the race weekend at the Phoenix Raceway in Arizona. She shared a video on her story as she sat trackside with media equipment surrounding her. She detailed her racing experience and explained how racing in different categories will give her the edge during her NASCAR debut:

“My 20 year career has spanned pretty much every other discipline in racing. I have probably one of the most diverse careers in motorsports. I've driven open wheel, I've driven prototypes, GT cars, electric cars. You name it, I've raced it.”

Still from Katherine Legge's Instagram story (@katherineracing)

The Briton becomes the first female since Danica Patrick to participate in a Cup Series race. Patrick retired at the end of the 2018 racing season, with the Daytona 500 being her last NASCAR Cup Series race and the Indy 500 being her last open-wheel race.

Katherine Legge will drive the No. 78 part-time entry for Live Fast Motorsports around the Phoenix Raceway. The No. 78 Chevrolet will feature a green and black livery for the Shriners Children's 500, where the bright green gradient transitions into black toward the rear end.

Investment strategy firm DROPLiGHT will be the title sponsor for the entry, with construction company Sherfick coming in as an associate sponsor. The DROPLiGHT and Sherfick Companies sponsorships are visible on the hood and the doors of the No. 78 entry.

“A dream come true”: Katherine Legge on her NASCAR Cup Series debut

Katherine Legge has raced in various motorsport disciplines including IndyCar and Touring and endurance championships. She has also raced stock cars including a part-time Xfinity entry in 2018 for JD Motorsports.

Legge also raced at the 2025 Ride the 'Dente 200 at the Daytona International Speedway. The IndyCar driver has a professional motorsport career spanning over two decades and will only make her Cup series debut at age 44. Speaking about the opportunity, she said (via Forbes):

“Entering the Nascar Cup Series is a dream come true. I’m excited to team up with Live Fast Motorsports for Phoenix, and to represent our sponsors DROPLiGHT and Sherfick Companies. Racing stock cars has been an incredibly fun and new challenge that’s given me a renewed sense of vigor for this sport.

As always, I’m grateful for the opportunity to do what I love and am inspired by all of the effort, preparation and behind the scenes work it takes to get here.

Legge raced for Dale Coyne Racing as a part-time entry during the 2024 IndyCar season, which included the Indy 500. Her best season finish came during Race 2 at Milwaukee, where she finished P15.

