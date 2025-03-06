"You never think that could possibly happen": Chip Ganassi reflects on his connection with motorsports legend Parnelli Jones

Chip Ganassi, owner of one of the most successful IndyCar racing teams; Chip Ganassi Racing, recently opened up about his relationship with racing legend Parnelli Jones. In a short video clip from the Racers Roundtable series (hosted by Danny Sullivan and Tony Stewart) shared on X by @MAVTV, Ganassi recalled the story of how he first got introduced to Jones and how they eventually turned into great lifelong friends.

Ad

Chip Ganassi competed as a driver in the CART IndyCar World Series during the 1980s, achieving moderate success, including a pole position at the 1983 Indianapolis 500. After retiring from driving, he transitioned into team ownership, building one of the most successful teams in motorsports history with over 23 championships in multiple disciplines since 1990.

The relationship between Chip Ganassi and Parnelli Jones began in Ganassi’s childhood when he was five years old in 1963. Ganassi’s father bought him an 8mm film of the 1963 Indianapolis 500, where Parnelli Jones achieved a historic victory. Ganassi admitted that he watched this film close to a 1000 times.

Ad

Trending

In 1981, at the age of 23, Chip Ganassi made his debut as a driver in the Indianapolis 500. It was during this time that he met Parnelli Jones in person, and Jones became one of the four veteran drivers to approve of Ganassi's rookie career in IndyCar.

"So he came back with eight millimeter film of the 1963 Indianapolis 500 when Parnelli won. And I must have watched that tape 750 times. The best part of that story is when I became a driver, you had to get four veterans to sign off on your rookie thing. Parnelli was one of those guys that watched me and signed off on my thing," Ganassi shared.

Ad

"And then when I was 55 years old, believe it or not, I had Thanksgiving dinner with he and PJ (Parnelli Jones and his son) at PJ's house. You know, I just thought to myself, something you did when you were a year old, to when you're 55 connected like that. You never think this could possibly happen," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ganassi, like Jones, has become a successful team owner and CGR has set its eyes on winning its third consecutive title in 2025.

Chip Ganassi opens up on the team's strategic partnership with OpenAI

Last week, Chip Ganassi Racing announced a new strategic partnership with OpenAI, one of the world's leading Artificial Intelligence companies. This collaboration is significant as it marks OpenAI's first venture into the world of motorsports.

Ad

According to a statement from CGR, this partnership will aim to enhance CGR's performance both on the racetrack and in their business operations. By integrating OpenAI's advanced AI technology, the team seeks to improve various aspects of their racing strategies and administrative functions.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, and Chip Ganassi have expressed excitement to kick off this new partnership and help the team optimize their operations. This is what Ganassi had to say about the collaboration (via ESPN):

Ad

"Over the years, we have had the good fortune of partnering with some of the most iconic brands in the world, but I am not sure there is one that is more important right now than OpenAI. Sam and his team have been amazing at helping us try to maximize the power of artificial intelligence to make us better both on and off the racetrack. We look forward to continuing to attack business and racing challenges with the folks at OpenAI."

CGR has kicked off the 2025 IndyCar season with a dominant 1-2 finish at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix and will resume racing action on Sunday, March 23 for The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback