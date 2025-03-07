"You’re always hoping for a potential miracle": Team Penske’s IndyCar champion gets real on his deep title hole after the St. Pete controversy

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden finished the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in the top 3. The two-time champion commented on how he kept going despite the deep title hole last year since the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old American won the race at St. Petersburg in 2024 but was disqualified after six weeks. It was later disclosed that the Penske driver had accessed push-to-pass on restarts. This is something that the teams are not permitted to use during restarts.

Newgarden recalled that he was hopeful of the championship battle until the last four races of the season. He was at a deficit of 151 points to the championship leader of the time, Alex Palou. While speaking to Bob Pockrass, Fox Motorsports Insider, he said that he hoped for a miracle throughout the last season.

"You're always hoping for a potential miracle. You want to create a miracle. So all through [last] season, I could feel the things slipping away. ... I didn't let go of it until it was mathematically done. And I think you've got to carry that attitude in this sport," Newgarden explained.

Newgarden has achieved recognition in the sport by winning the prestigious Indy 500 consecutively. The Penske driver is on a hunt for his third championship title. He is hopeful that team Penske can help him with the championship hunt.

Newgarden added how he has a warrior mentality every season as he tries to chase his third championship.

"I wake up every day trying to figure out how to do better … how to be a warrior when I step into the car and deliver the best result for my team, I want to do it as a team player, too. And I want to deliver it as a group effort," Newgarden added.

Team Penske opened the season on a high note, with Josef Newgarden securing the third spot and Scott McLaughlin following him closely behind in the fourth. The team will look forward to winning the Thermal Club Grand Prix, which is taking place on March 23.

"It's unfortunate": Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden on his St. Petersburg GP performance

Josef Newgarden at The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The two-time championship winner Josef Newgarden and the #2 crew will look forward to winning the upcoming Thermal Club Grand Prix on March 23. He is hungry for a win after getting a taste of it in the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

Newgarden challenged Alex Palou for the win until he had fueling issues. He had also passed Scott Dixon but had to deploy the emergency button, which in return helped Dixon secure the second spot.

While speaking to Pit debrief, Newgarden said:

“I mean, we just had fuel miscues today two times. The second one we were just — we had a shift that was unexpected with a lap to go, and we just had to hit the emergency button, which was unfortunate. We kind of started that last lap like half emergency mode, and then they said, ‘you just have to pull the chute here. Like just finish’. Yeah, it happens. Its unfortunate," Newgarden said.

With a P3 under his belt during the season opener, Josef Newgarden is confident about the season ahead with Team Penske.

