"You're just driving an engine around": IndyCar legend Scott Dixon opens up on his ‘wild’ dirt sprint car racing experience

Legendary six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon has taken the time to talk about his dirt sprint car experience from back in the day. He was recently present at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway BC39 (USAC Midget National Championship dirt track racing event), and there, he talked about his past dirt car racing experience.

Ad

Scott Dixon, a 44-year-old racing driver, has competed in various kinds of racing competitions over the years. Dixon reflected on his dirt car experience via an interaction with FloRacing at IMS.

"I did have a go in a sprint car maybe 10 years ago, which was a lot of fun. It was wild man, feels like you are just driving an engine around, it's so much power. But yeah, the racing is fantastic," said Dixon (From 1:13 onwards).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from his ongoing run in America's highest class of open-wheel racing, Dixon has previously competed in junior racing categories like the New Zealand Formula Vee, New Zealand Formula Ford, Australian Formula Holden, Indy Lights, 24 Hours of Daytona, and the Petit Le Mans.

Dixon has been competing in IndyCar (IndyCar and Champ Car were merged on February 22, 2008) for over two decades and has won six drivers' championships. In the process of doing so, he has also put on board 58 wins, 143 podiums, and 32 pole positions.

Ad

Moreover, he is just one shy of equalling AJ Foyt's seven titles record.

Scott Dixon having a 'crappy' 2025 IndyCar season

While Scott Dixon has given his take on dirt sprint car racing, he has not had the best of campaigns in the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season. After the first nine rounds, he currently finds himself in fifth place in the standings with 231 points.

His Chip Ganassi teammate, Alex Palou, on the other hand, is leading the title race, having put on board 386 points in the same number of outings. In line with how the 2025 season has so far panned out, Dixon mentioned that they need to keep grinding.

Ad

"It’s been one of those years, man. Anything we do is just kind of crappy. We'll keep at it, keep knocking on the door. The car has got good speed and hopefully we’ll get some winning ways going," Dixon said after the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America [via FOX]

Only eight Grand Prix are remaining in the ongoing season. Scott Dixon has not amassed even a single Grand Prix win, whereas Alex Palou has aced six out of the first nine.

Taking this into consideration, Dixon will try his best to open his win account in the upcoming Sunday's Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. Quite a few eyes will be glued on him, given the stature he has in IndyCar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.