Conor Daly recently got his proposal for a $3.5 million sponsorship from blockchain company, Polkadot, rejected with only three weeks to go for the 2025 IndyCar season. According to him, it was an unfair move from some powerful people in the community, and he hit back at an X user who defended the rejection.

Daly was in negotiations with Polkadot for nearly four months. His latest referendum reportedly had nearly 80% of the "Decentralized Voices" (DVs), a term for the significant voters in the Polkadot community, on his side until a week before the decision day on February 13.

However, Chief Investment Officer Mark Cachia of Scytale Digital, a company rooted in the Polkadot ecosystem, rejected Conor Daly's proposal on the final day, citing how Polkadot wouldn't benefit from a sports partnership. In a Polkadot company meeting, the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver revealed how Cachia didn't even take a look at the proposal. The stakeholders in the video meeting were as heartbroken as Daly.

On Sunday, an X user @bLd77, who described himself as a "tech guy" working for Astar Network, a platform built on the Polkadot ecosystem, defended Cachia's actions. Though he felt sorry for Conor Daly, he explained how the partnership wasn't a right fit.

"Tbh I feel sorry for you guys, I know there’s hard work and tough times. Problem is, why so much work on something that basically doesn’t fit? Unfortunately you’ve been wrongly advised by a part of the community. I have 0 interest to agree with anyone, just honest opinion," he wrote.

In response, Daly outright disagreed with him, writing:

"Respectfully… saying we were wrongly advised by EVERY single DV, over 3-4 months… that’s insane. I’m gunna say you might be the person who is wrong here. DV’s from all over the world with differing opinions who all care about Polkadot. YOU are saying the majority of them were wrong? That is a wild level of ignorance but hey, in the end… You and your rich friends win so what else can I say."

Polkadot was supposed to be Daly's primary sponsor for eight races, including the 109th Indianapolis 500 on May 25. After the rejection, the 33-year-old admitted he could lose his JHR seat.

"Sadly, it does mean a lot to both Andrew (Stallings), myself, my career. I'll probably lose my seat with the race scene. But again, if we take these risks. that's not anyone's fault. This is business. Business is hard sometimes," he said in the meeting (5:45 onwards).

Conor Daly had landed this full-time seat after a brilliant five-race stint with the team in 2024, including winning them their first IndyCar podium ever.

Conor Daly shares a cryptic message from first IndyCar appearance after sponsor drama

AUTO: AUG 26 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Conor Daly headed to the Sebring International Raceway in Florida for IndyCar's big two-day test on February 16 and 17. All 27 drivers and teams were scheduled to test their 2025 challengers before the new season kicks off on March 2 at St. Petersburg.

The No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing driver gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of the circuit via a story.

"What a weekend its been. If you know, you know. Here we are, getting to work," he said.

Daly was seemingly referring to the sponsorship rejection and his exit rumors being fueled over the weekend. He or the team are yet to make an official statement about the speculations and his full-time participation in the 2025 IndyCar season.

