"You are a shame": Will Buxton faces backlash after wild F1 vs IndyCar comparison between Scott Dixon and Fernando Alonso

IndyCar's play-by-play announcer Will Buxton took to the social media platform X after Scott Dixon's victory at the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio and hailed the Chip Ganassi Racing driver, calling him a great athlete for performing consistently over two decades. Buxton’s following comparison between Fernando Alonso and Scott Dixon then led to a massive backlash from the fans.

Scott Dixon opted for a two-stop strategy at the IndyCar Mid-Ohio race while his teammate Alex Palou went for a three-stop strategy. The championship leader came out ahead of Dixon after the final pitstop, but in the final 5 laps, he allowed Scott to take the win.

As IndyCar's account came out and hailed Scott Dixon's consistency, Will Buxton came out and tweeted about the CGR driver's consistency as he wrote,

“Give me another elite athlete, in one of the most physically and mentally demanding sports on earth, who has performed this well and this consistently for over 20 years. Dixon is a beast. And an absolute legend. One of racing’s all time greats. No question.”

A fan reacted to Will Buxton’s tweet and suggested that Fernando Alonso is another comparable athlete who has constantly performed for nearly two decades in F1. However, the IndyCar play-by-play announcer disagrees as he replied,

“Sorry dude but Fernanado ain’t even close”

Will Buxton's comment about Fernando Alonso not even being close to Scott Dixon’s consistency led to an almighty backlash from the fans on the social media platform X.

“Dont be disrespectful to the best driver in the world. You are a shame. Fernando Alonso is well know over the world. Who is dixon? Dixon is unknown outside the US, so Dixon aint even close to Fernando. Put some respect to Alonso and dont type nonsense,” wrote a user.

Another wrote, “you have to be kidding here, what the hell.”

“This is embarrassing. Fernando is just a walking legend,” commented another.

Some fans came out and called out Will Buxton’s knowledge about motorsports, as they wrote,

“Scott Dixon is definitely one of the greatest across motorsport history, but acting like Fernando doesn't clear him is insane lol.”

“0 wheel knowledge 😭😭,” commented another.

A user mentioned, “I’m surprised that someone who spends all their time watching races turns out to have no idea about races.”

The 2025 Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio win was Scott Dixon's first win of the season, and also marked 2025 as the 21st consecutive season where the Kiwi driver took a win. Both Fernando Alonso and Dixon started in their respective series around the same time (early 2000s). While Dixon is a six-time IndyCar champion, Fernando Alonso has only managed to win two F1 World championships.

However, this doesn't determine Alonso's ability, who has been unlucky with the team choices made by him. McLaren, who has the fastest car in F1 at the moment, had one of the slowest cars when the Spaniard made the move to the team.

When Will Buxton compared Scott Dixon to Lewis Hamilton

Will Buxton, ahead of the 2025 IndyCar season, signed with FOX as the play-by-play announcer and moved away from his role at F1TV. Soon after the season started, Buxton uploaded a video comparing F1 drivers with their IndyCar counterparts, as he drew parallels between the two.

When it came to Scott Dixon, Will Buxton came out and compared him to Lewis Hamilton, as he said,

“Scott Dixon, Oh man,” paused Buxton as he thought of a driver who matched the CGR driver's IndyCar greatness.

“No, actually that's really easy. Lewis Hamilton. The GOAT. Questions over how long he'll carry on, but unquestioned motivation. One of the all time greats,” added Buxton.

Lewis Hamilton and Scott Dixon are comparable in the sense that both of them are the most successful active drivers in their respective motorsport series and are often referred to as the GOAT by many.

