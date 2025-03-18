"Young men out there, stop watching p**n": Danica Patrick's inspirational message on her Instagram story

Danica Patrick has shared some inspirational advice for young men, urging them to "stop watching p**n" via her Instagram story. The former IndyCar driver took this piece of advice out from the inspirational video she had shared of an entrepreneur sharing his success story.

Patrick has been a media personality ever since she retired from motorsport in 2018 and often takes to social media to share moments from her personal life and her personal opinions. This has made her a divisive figure among fans as some people appreciate her while others criticize her for trying to sway her followers.

The 43-year-old also shares motivational content on her social media from time to time and gives her advice to young people. She did so via her Instagram on Monday, as she urged young men to stop consuming p**nographic content.

On Monday, Patrick shared an interview posted by @theschoolofhardknockz, on an entrepreneur sharing his success story and the advice he would give to young and aspiring people to be successful. The man mentioned several pieces of advice, including urging young men to "stop watching p**n".

This was the part of the video that seemingly stayed with Patrick the post, as she reshared this video with only this part of the man's advice. On her Instagram story, she wrote:

"Advice for young men- "Young men out there, stop watching p**n.""

Still from Danica Patrick's Instagram story (@danicapatrick)

The man in the video can be identified as Khalil Rafati, owner of SunLife Organics, a chain of juice and smoothie bars in the United States. He has often shared his story of battling with substance abuse and addiction before becoming a speaker, author, and entrepreneur.

Patrick does not just share inspirational words on her social media but also shares snippets from her personal life, including her daily routine and workouts. She has also shared her political opinions via X and Instagram, which has made her part of many controversies in recent months.

Danica Patrick shares damning 'adult friendships' meme

Danica Patrick at the Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball at Washington, D.C., Jan 2025 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick also shared a meme via her Instagram story, which talked about how friends fail to meet each other as often as they would like once they enter adulthood. The former IndyCar driver also added a skull emoji along with the story, sharing her agreement with the meme.

The meme, which was originally posted by @goodmindsquote, said:

"Adult friendships are like 'I miss you'. let's hang out in May.'"

Screengrab of Danica Patrick's Instagram story (@danicapatrick)

Patrick first made her IndyCar debut in 2005 with Rahal Letterman Racing and claimed her first career pole position in her rookie year. She then went on to make history with Andretti three years later, becoming the first woman ever to win an IndyCar race at the Indy Japan 300. She is still the only female driver to have achieved this feat.

After eventually moving to NASCAR in 2010, the former driver decided to retire from motorsports in 2018, after one last outing at the 102nd running of the Indy 500 with Ed Carpenter Racing.

