Zak Brown-led Arrow McLaren star Pato O'Ward makes it clear why IndyCar fans should root for him this season

Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward was one of the standout performers of the 2024 IndyCar season. He had an extremely fruitful campaign and with this year's tussle just around the corner (first race on March 2), he has taken the time to let his fans know why they should back him from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg onwards.

McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown has always been a huge admirer of O'Ward. In recent years, he has done some tests alongside practice outings for the F1 team, and he has also retained his reserve driver role for the 2025 campaign.

While the 25-year-old will be super busy handling his IndyCar and F1 duties, he revealed in a recent conversation with FOX Sports' Bob Packrass, why fans should bank on him in the IndyCar season.

"Why should fans root for me? Because I promise to be great entertainment all year," O'Ward said.

In the 2024 season of the 'fastest racing on earth', Pato O'Ward was able to amass a strong 460 points. This total was good enough for him to secure a respectable fifth-place finish in the overall Drivers' standings.

Pato O'Ward's take on ending the 2024 Indy 500 in P2

While Pato O'Ward is raring to go ahead of the upcoming IndyCar season, he recently talked about his tough second-place finish at the 2024 Indy 500. The 25-year-old finished the race in the runners-up spot behind the two-time world champion Josef Newgarden.

On the last year's disappointment, he shared his thoughts (in a YouTube video Doug and Drivers on Feb. 20):

"Oh man, I think about it a lot. I have very memorable moments, good and bad of all of my Indy 500s. It was definitely a lot of emotions, kind of hitting at that moment, but it was just you know a can that had been opened of, obviously keeps getting heavier, heavier, and heavier every year when you haven't quite gotten it and you know, more times than not we have been so freaking close multiple times. You know so I think that's what truly showed the passion I have for not only IndyCar racing but just winning there." (2:26 onwards).

Pato O'ward is a rising name in the world of the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. He has been competing in the sport since the 2018 Grand Prix of Sonoma and has so far amassed 89 race starts. He has also secured an impressive seven wins, 26 podiums and five pole positions.

In the upcoming 17-race campaign, the 25-year-old will have several eyes glued on him in his No. 5 Arrow McLaren.

